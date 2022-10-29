At-Home Celiac Testing Market Poised To Garner Maximum Revenues By 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

What is Driving Demand for Celiac Test kit Market?

The Celiac Disease patients are increasing Globally. According to the Celiac disease foundation, the prevalence of the disease is increasing every year, this helps in boosting the celiac disease test kit market.

The Guidelines declared by the NICE National Institute for health and care Excellence drives the demand of the market. NICE recommends Immunoglobulin A (IgA) tissue transglutaminase (tTG) as a primary test for coeliac disease. Many other Government and Non-Government bodies are spreading awareness Regarding Celiac Disease Screening tests Globally this factor escalates the Market demand.

The introduction of new technologies and new products in the celiac disease testing market drives the demand of the market. The increase in government expenditure in the healthcare sector for developing new home test kits boosts the demand of the celiac disease test kits market.

Key Segments

By Method Serologic Test Genetic Testing Small-Bowel Biopsy

By End Users Hospitals Diagnostic laboratories Home care Specialized Clinics

By Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of At-Home Celiac Testing Market?

According to latest analysis by Fact.MR.

PRIMA Lab SA

Glutenostics Inc.

NanoRepro AG.

myLAB Box.

EverlyWell

Immuno Laboratories Inc.

Microdrop LLC.

RxHome Test

Targeted Genomics

Genovate

YORKTEST Laboratories

SMARTBLOOD LIMITED

Personal Diagnostics

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

At-Home Celiac Testing Market Segments

At-Home Celiac Testing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2016 – 2020

market Size & Forecast 2021 to 2031

At-Home Celiac Testing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

