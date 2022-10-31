Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Clinical Workflow Solutions Industry Overview

The global clinical workflow solutions market size is expected to reach USD 19.25 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028. An increased volume of patient health information due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and the high demand for better quality care by patients is expected to fuel the adoption of workflow software and services in healthcare settings. Rising awareness amongst the caregivers and patients pertinent to the benefits of integrated solutions and interest in reliable technology for efficient decision-making is anticipated to fuel the adoption of workflow solutions.

The interoperability and compatibility of the systems with different platforms due to their robust technology have enhanced the growth prospects for the market. Collaborative efforts by software developers along with researchers to make healthcare information available to users are projected to contribute to the lucrative growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, strategic initiatives intended by the industry participants for developing end-to-end solutions are expected to boost the competition in the market.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic positioned substantial pressure on health care providers worldwide. Not only did health systems manage the real and expected entry of infectious patients through emergent response, but they were also obligatory to address variable factors comprising ensuring appropriate critical care capacity, enabling supply chain needs for personal protective equipment, the high demand for medical devices, and addressing ongoing staffing challenges. In this regard, connected care technologies have been established and they have proved very supportive as they permit healthcare providers to monitor patients using connected devices. Hospitals are more and more focusing on building their competencies by integrating various hospital structures with EHRs.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical workflow solutions market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Data Integration Solutions, Real-time Communication Solutions, Workflow Automation Solutions, Care Collaboration Solutions, and Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

The data integration solutions segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 26.0% in 2020.

The care collaboration solutions segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increased emphasis on patient-centric services.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Long-term Care Facilities

The hospitals segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 owing to the applicability, rising number of healthcare facilities, and associated data that needs proper management along with privacy.

Ambulatory care centers are anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the hike in outpatient admissions.

With the rising demand for home healthcare, providers are introducing newer technologies and software to improve the quality of services being provided.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The growing investments by key market players to develop advanced systems for healthcare management are contributing to the market growth. Leading healthcare providers and hospitals have renewed or entered licensing deals with the IT solutions providers to use their products available in the market, which is anticipated to enhance the market growth.

Some prominent players in the global Clinical Workflow Solutions market include:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Cisco

General Electric

Stanly Healthcare

Vocera Communications

ASCOM

athenahealth, Inc.

