New Lifestyle Series Smartwatch Launched By Amazfit For 2022-2023: “Amazfit GTR 4” – A Classic in Action Powered By Zepp OS 2.0

Irvine, USA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Amazfit is a well-known brand for electronic gadgets like earbuds, fitness gear, and smartwatches in the USA. Amazfit GTR 4 powered by Zepp OS 2.0 recently launched a series of smartwatches for 2022 & 2023. Users can purchase this smartwatch for $179.99 in three different colors; Superspeed Black, Racetrack Grey, and Vintage Brown Leather. Multiple strength training exercises5, many of which have configurable variations in the Zepp App, can be automatically recognized by the Amazfit GTR 4 and count the reps while keeping track of your rest intervals. To maintain your training effectively, the Zepp App will show you which muscle group you worked out and for how long after your workout.

The aim of "Amazfit" is to assist our customers in their lives and encourage them with the latest smart technologies in different environments.

Amazfit is an ideal stylish and advanced technology accessory brand as well as an online platform. Moreover, we unite fashion and inventive technology in order to allow the smart device to become a vehicle for individual styles. Also, we are the role model of excellent styles and cutting-edge technology as an advanced technology accessory brand for electronic gadgets.

In the USA, Amazfit is a highly popular platform for a smartwatch, earbuds, and electronic devices. You can visit Amazfit to know more about Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch.