CHETU FOUNDATION CONTRIBUTES TO HURRICANE IAN RECOVERY WITH $10,000 DONATION TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DISASTER RESOURCE CENTER

Sunrise, Florida, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Earlier this month, the Chetu Foundation, a non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, hosted a company-wide donation effort that raised $10,000 to support the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC), an IT disaster relief organization dedicated to connecting communities in crisis, to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Southwest Florida.

Making landfall in the Naples and Fort Myers areas as a Category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage, leaving millions without power and vital physical and IT infrastructure destroyed. Committed to supporting its fellow neighbors, the Chetu Foundation quickly mobilized its team members to collect food and relief items to donate, as well as secured $10,000 in monetary donations from both employees and foundation matching efforts. While the food and relief items were donated to local non-profits distributing aid in the impacted areas, all monetary donations were provided to the non-profit group, ITDRC, which is currently helping local residents and emergency responders in the disaster zone with vital IT support and recovery.

“As a Florida-based software development company, we recognize the devastation hurricanes can have on a community, and understand just how critical IT infrastructure support can be in aiding recovery efforts,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “The ITDRC, and their amazing work in deploying volunteer IT specialists to disaster areas, is a critical relief organization that we are proud to support as they continue to help our neighbors in their recovery efforts.”

The ITDRC and their volunteer IT specialists provide communities with the technical resources necessary to continue operations and begin recovery after a disaster. These services include helping provide vital internet connectivity infrastructure to residents and first responders, data recovery, and so much more.

“The generous support from the Chetu Foundation allows the ITDRC to carefully provide internet access to first responders and lend laptops to victims submitting FEMA applications,” said Brian Meagher, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ITDRC. “Connecting first responders and survivors in crisis is vital for the community to fully recover.”

Founded with the focus to improve childhood wellbeing and support local communities, the Chetu Foundation continues to help the company’s employees give back and support charitable initiatives and humanitarian relief efforts around the world.

