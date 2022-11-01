American Brilliant Cut Glass and Other Fine Antique Glass Pieces will be in Woody Auction’s November 12th Auction

Douglass, KS, USA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — An antique glass auction featuring more than 400 quality lots that include Aztec goblets, Waldorf stems, an Isabella tankard and a stunning 16-inch signed Hawkes Panel pattern tray will be held on Saturday, November 12th, beginning at 9:30 am Central time, by Woody Auction. The sale will be held online and live in the Woody Auction hall located at 130 East Third Street, Douglass.

“This auction has developed over nearly twelve months of accepting collections from around the country and the world,” declared Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Some had just two or three items, while others had 70-80 items. And don’t forget, there will be a special Heartland ACGA chapter meeting at 4:30 pm during preview on Friday, November 11th. It will be open to all who love glass.”

Exquisite collections in the sale include the Putzka and Atzenhoffer collections out of Texas, the Ros King collection out of the United Kingdom, and private collections out of Ohio and Florida. As with every Woody Auction event, all lots will be offered to the public to the highest bidder without reserve. Buyers present at the sale will enjoy a zero percent buyer’s premium when paying by cash or check.

The expected top lot of the auction is the round American Brilliant Cut Glass tray in the Hawkes Panel pattern, 16 inches in diameter and weighing over 11 ½ pounds. “This is the finest Hawkes Panel tray it has ever been my privilege to sell,” Mr. Woody remarked. The tray came out of the Florida collection.

Another round American Brilliant Cut Glass tray by Hawkes, this one in the Willow pattern (aka the Lattice and Rosette pattern) is also expected to do well. The tray, 13 inches in diameter, is of exceptional quality and is very rare. It’s one of several pieces in the sale from the Ros King collection.

Ros King inherited his collection from his father, who was a British analytical chemist and engineer during World War II. He also worked with people from the U.S. on the effects of VX and sarin gas, as used in German concentration camps, trying to find an antidote in case they were used as chemical weapons. A member of the American Diplomatic Corps stationed in Manchester presented him with the Lattice and Rosette items before his return to the States.

Lot 51, also from the Ros King collection, is an American Brilliant Cut Glass tazza (shallow bowl of wide form, standing on a footed stem), in the Willow pattern by Hawkes. The tazza measures 5 ¾ inches by 9 inches and features a hobstar foot and fabulous blank.

A superb example from the Kuenzinger collection is lot 140: an American Brilliant Cut Glass cranberry cut to clear loving cup, 7 inches tall, boasting three handles, a beautiful swirled snail design with engraved floral highlights, triple notched handles and hobstar base. The beautifully embossed sterling silver rim is marked Mauser. This would be a fine addition to any collection.

A few of the more spectacular pieces from the William “Bill” Jay Atzenhoffer collection include the following:

– An American Brilliant Cut Glass bowl, signed Hawkes in the Willow pattern, 4 ¼ inches by 9 inches, an example of incredible quality.

– An American Brilliant Cut Glass square bowl in the rare Rose Diamond pattern by Meriden, 3 inches by 9 ¾ inches, a perfect example.

– An American Brilliant Cut Glass signed J. Hoare bowl in the Kohinoor pattern, 4 ½ inches by 13 inches by 9 inches, having a Napoleon hat shape and exactly as featured in the Black ACGA J. Hoare catalog reprint, page 119.

Two tankards are expected to attract keen bidder attention. One, from the Ohio collection, is a Brilliant Period Cut Glass green cut to clear example attributed to Stevens and Williams, with a finely engraved Iris décor and a beautiful embossed gilded sterling silver spot with Iris design.

The other, from the Florida collection, is an American Brilliant Cut Glass tankard by Libbey in the Isabella pattern, designed by W. C. Anderson circa 1893, 11 ½ inches tall, with a pattern cut handle, hobstar base and amazing blank. This is a gorgeous tankard example in a top pattern.

Bidders please note: If a piece is labeled as “ABCG”, Woody Auction is confident the piece is 100 percent American Brilliant Cut Glass. And likewise, if a piece is labeled “BPCG”, the piece is likely 100 percent Brilliant Period Cut Glass, but it may (or may not) be American. If a piece is labeled simply “Cut Glass”, Woody Auction does not make any statement as to the age or maker of the item.

There are times that additional information could become known after the catalog is published, so Woody Auction encourages potential buyers to watch the online listing for potential updates (pattern names, makers, etc.). Also, Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item, but final determination is left to the buyer. Common nicks and scratches have not been called.

A preview will be held on Friday, November 11th, from 1-5 Central time in the Douglass auction hall. People can register and bid online now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. For information about absentee and phone bidding, as well as local accommodations, please visit the Woody Auction website: www.woodyauction.com.

The prevailing sales tax will be charged to all buyers unless they are reselling the items. In this case, they must provide LiveAuctioneers and Woody Auction with a current sales tax exemption license. If not, sales tax will be charged. Woody Auction must collect sales tax for all shipments to Kansas and Indiana. This is a multi-seller event, so sales tax (8.5%) will be collected from buyers present at sale.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the antique auction scheduled for Saturday, November 12th at 9:30 am Central, visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates are posted often.

About Woody Auction:

Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or an entire collection, please call (316) 747-2694; or, you can send them an email, to info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction, visit www.woodyauction.com.