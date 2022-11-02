Aluminum Cans Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network/ —Aluminum Cans Market: by Type (2 Piece Cans and 3 Piece Cans), by Internal Pressure (Pressurized Cans and Vacuum Cans), By Application (Food, Beverage, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The aluminum cans market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analysis of the market, capturing all the aspects of the aluminum cans industry.

Aluminum Cans Market Introduction

The aluminum cans market size is USD XX billion in 2019 and is expected to register an XX% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Aluminum cans are lightweight, strong, affordable, easy to handle, highly corrosion-resistant, and provide exceptional air, light, and moisture barriers. They are also ideal product shelf life extenders, providing a perfect canvas for decoration and branding. Aluminum cans are used in various applications because of these distinctive characteristics. They are used to packaging several products, such as soft drinks, oil, chemicals, perfumes, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Aluminum Cans Market Dynamics

Various pivotal factors are driving the global aluminum cans market growth, which includes reducing the burgeoning pollution of plastics, which is a crucial factor driving the adoption of aluminum in packaging to a large extent. The regulatory push has spurred the uptake of aluminum cans in end-use industries in different developing and developed economies worldwide, boosting the market’s growth for aluminum cans. The aluminum features to keep the products fresh and lightweight are two of the key elements driving its attention among food and beverage brands. Over the years, brands in developing economies have realized the markedly attractive sustainable aluminum quotient, giving the aluminum cans market a big boost.

Furthermore, producers of a myriad of products have exploited aluminum’s potential for packaging, which has caused demand for heating up in the market for aluminum cans. More specifically, the demand has gained momentum from using the material in the paint and coating industry. Also, the use of recycled materials from aluminum cans in the transport and construction industries has significantly benefited from the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Aluminum Cans Market

A comprehensive analysis is conducted on the aluminum cans industry’s presence across different regions & countries, top market shares of companies, growth rate & analysis of prices. In the aluminum cans market, the severe disruptions caused by COVID-19, recovery measures, innovations, new technologies & emerging sectors are evaluated.

Aluminum Cans Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the aluminum cans market study based on type, internal pressure, and application.

Based on type, the aluminum cans market is segmented into-

2 Piece Cans

3 Piece Cans

Based on internal pressure, the aluminum cans market is segmented into-

Pressurized Cans

Vacuum Cans

Based on application, the aluminum cans market is segmented into-

Food

Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Aluminum Cans Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the aluminum cans market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In the global market, North America accounts for the highest market share globally due to the growing consumer awareness about environmental sustainability and the presence of a leading food & beverage producer brand. Also, North America is one of the largest consumers of aluminum cans, and a large number of consumers of packaged food and beverages worldwide dominate the region. In North America, substantial investment in R&D and technological advances is expected to impact the domestic market near the forecast period positively.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific market for aluminum cans is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the coming years. This underpinned an excellent appetite for product uptake in those regions for the aluminum cans market to grow. The Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as an increasingly promising market, encouraged by the increasing focus of food and beverage brands to adopt ecologically and economically friendly packaging.

Aluminum Cans Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading aluminum cans manufacturers in the global market include Crown Holdings, Inc, Ball Corporation, Silgan Holdings Inc., Ardagh Group, and CAN-PACK S.A.

Other manufacturers include Kian Joo Group and CPMC Holdings Limited.

In April 2019, Crown Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of shorter round and square cans in the luxury packaging sector. This will help the business to broaden its portfolio of products.

In August 2019, Ball Corporation signed an agreement to sell its tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities to Envases del Plata (Argentina), a metal packaging company from Argentina. This agreement will assist the business to expand its reach in the region of South America.

In October 2019, Ball Corporation announced the construction of its new production plant for aluminum cups in Rome, Georgia, to meet the increasing demand in the US for beverage packaging. This new facility will help the firm expand its presence in the US region.

The aluminum cans market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors along with the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

