Global Vegan Egg Market Is Expected To Witness A High CAGR of 8.3% Through 2031

The global vegan egg market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6.9% and accounted for US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 8.3% through 2031.

Retail/household vegan egg sales are slated to surge at 11.5% CAGR to be valued at close to US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031.

Sales of vegan eggs will represent approximately 2%-5% of overall demand in the global plant-based food market.

Prominent Key Players Of The Vegan Egg Market Survey Report:

Mantiqueira (N.Ovo)

JUST Inc.

Orgran Foods

Terra Vegane

Free and Easy

Follow Your Heart

The Vegg

Vezlay Foods Private Limited

Now Foods

Others

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 85.4% of the North American market in 2021, supported by increased demand for processed food.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is estimated to account for more than 43% of the East Asian market share in 2021, on the back of increased online retailing of vegan eggs.

Germany is one of the prominent countries in the European market with a share of 19.5% in 2021, mainly due to increased demand for convenient food and packaged food products.

Powder vegan eggs are estimated to account for 48.9% market share in 2021 on the back of their wide range of application.

“Manufacturers are working on continuous innovations to improve the quality of food items. They are adapting numerous technologies, including biotechnology and nanotechnology, to make the process of producing vegan eggs even easier,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

The report covers following Vegan Egg Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Vegan Egg market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Vegan Egg

Latest industry Analysis on Vegan Egg Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Vegan Egg Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Vegan Egg demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Vegan Egg major players

Vegan Egg Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Vegan Egg demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Segments Covered in Vegan Egg Industry Survey

By Product Type Liquid Vegan Egg Powder Vegan Egg

By Nature Organic Vegan Eggs Conventional Vegan Eggs

By End-use Application Vegan Eggs for Food Processing Industry Bakery & Confectionery Creamy Sauces Ice-cream and Frozen Desserts Mayonnaise Noodles & Pasta Salad Dressings Others



Questionnaire answered in the Vegan Egg Market report include:

How the market for Vegan Egg has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Vegan Egg on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Vegan Egg?

Why the consumption of Vegan Egg highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

