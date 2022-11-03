Demand For Gene Therapy To Reach US$ 1.85 Billion by 2032

Over the last few years, the world has seen a significant increase in focus on health care, which has resulted in a massive increase in research and development activities. The rising prevalence of rare diseases has also increased the demand for novel treatments, which has driven gene therapy market potential in the past. A CAGR of 18.7% was recorded for the market from 2015 to 2021.

The increasing use of gene modification in a variety of treatments, as well as the increasing use of genome editing in biotechnology applications, are also expected to guide the gene therapy market in the coming years. The global gene therapy industry is expected to be hampered by high gene therapy costs and a lack of standardization. From 2022 to 2032, demand for gene therapies is expected to grow at an astronomical CAGR of 18.5%.

Key Challenges Prevalent in the Global Gene Therapy Market

Gene therapies are expensive medical procedures that necessitate significant capital investment on the part of both the provider and the patient, which limits the global gene therapy market’s growth.

Gene modifications necessitate precision equipment, which significantly raises the cost of cell and gene therapy and limits the global adoption of these therapies. Due to high costs and low adoption, viral vector gene therapies are expected to grow at the slowest rate.

Region-wise Analysis

What is the Growth Outlook for Gene Therapy in North America?

With a revenue share of more than 56% in 2022, the North American regional market will lead the industry and will grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years. Several government agencies are investing in the region because of a strong regulatory framework for promoting the development of cellular therapy and the presence of a large number of biopharma companies. This, in turn, is propelling the regional market forward. The presence of centers and institutes engaged in gene therapy research and development is expected to drive the market in North America.

Also, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of reimbursements are also major factors driving the market growth. The approval of Zolgensma in 2019 has, on the other hand, greatly favored the US market. Despite the price controversies, the product is expected to have profitable revenue growth in the forecast period.

Category-wise Insights

Oncology expected to Account for a Sizable Market Share by Application

The cancer segment is expected to account for a sizable portion of the market. The increasing burden of cancer disorder, the growing emphasis on research to develop an effective cancer treatment, and rising cancer research investments are all factors driving the segment growth.

According to Globocan 2020, an estimated 19,292,789 new cancer cases and 9,958,133 cancer deaths were reported worldwide in 2020. Various gene therapy strategies are currently being used in the treatment of cancer. These include anti-angiogenic gene therapy, pro-drug activating suicide gene therapy, immune modulation based on gene therapy, oncolytic virotherapy, gene defect correction/compensation, antisense, genetic manipulation of apoptotic and tumor invasion pathways, and RNAi strategies. These therapies have targeted cancer types such as lung, brain, breast, pancreatic, liver, colorectal, prostate, bladder, head and neck, skin, renal and ovarian cancer.

Competitive Landscape

The global gene therapy market is fiercely competitive, with only a few major players. Companies like Amgen Inc., Bluebird Bio, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics, Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Spark Therapeutics (Roche AG), and UniQure N.V., have a sizable market share in the Gene Therapy market. To secure a position in the global market, various strategic alliances such as collaborations, acquisitions, and the launch of advanced products have been formed.

In October 2021, the National Institutes of Health, the United States Food and Drug Administration, ten pharmaceutical companies, and five non-profit organizations announced a collaboration to accelerate the development of gene therapies for the 30 million Americans who suffer from a rare disease. Such initiatives are expected to boost demand for gene therapy.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported updates on its investigational gene therapy programs in clinical development in February 2022. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued additional requests to the Company for information needed to resolve the clinical hold of the PHEARLESS Phase 1/2 study of BMN 307 issued in September 2021.

Novartis acquired Gyroscope Therapeutics in December 2021, adding a one-time gene therapy that could transform care for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness.

Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a cell-based gene therapy, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in March 2021 to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma who have not responded to, or whose disease has returned after, at least four prior lines (different types) of therapy. Abecma is the first FDA-approved cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Key Segments Covered in Gene Therapy Industry Research

By Product :

Yescarta-based Gene Therapy

Kymriah-based Gene Therapy

Luxturna-based Gene Therapy

Strimvelis-based Gene Therapy

Gendicine

Others

By Application :

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Adenosine Deaminase/Deficient Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID)

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

MEA

