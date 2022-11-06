Worldwide Demand For Standard Milk Formula Is Project To Progress At A Sinewy CAGR Of Around 5.2% By 2031

Future market demand is reliant on extensive emphasis on infant and prenatal care. As countries strive to improve child development and healthy growth, manufacturers are expanding their footprints across key geographies, leading to heightened sales of standard milk formula products. According to Fact.MR, the market is likely to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021-2031. For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1708

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global standard milk formula market to reach US$ 16.99 Bn by the end of 2021

By nature, organic standard milk formula products to experience high uptake

North America is anticipated to account for 47% market share in the global market

APAC to emerge as the fastest growing region, forecast to register a CAGR of 9.2%

Powdered standard milk formula products to be most widely consumed, growing at 5% CAGR

By sales channel, online standard milk formula sales to generate US$ 3.5 Bn in value

“Interest in mimicking the nutrition of breast milk continues to drive innovation in the infant nutrition category globally throughout the forecast period.” comments a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In January 2021, Fats and oils specialist Bunge Loders Croklaan (BLC) has unveiled a new premium lipid ingredient for baby formula which it claims allows manufacturers to get closer than ever before to the gold standard of mother’s milk.

In November 2020, Abbott launched its first instant formula in Canada with ingredient identical to immune component in breast milk.

