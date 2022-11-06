Worldwide Demand For Standard Milk Formula Is Project To Progress At A Sinewy CAGR Of Around 5.2% By 2031

Standard Milk Formula Market by Product (Liquid, Powder, Concentrate, Ready-To-Feed Standard Milk Formula), by Flavour (Unflavoured, Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate Standard Milk Formula), by Nature, by Packaging Type, by Sales Channel & by Region – Global Insights to 2031

Future market demand is reliant on extensive emphasis on infant and prenatal care. As countries strive to improve child development and healthy growth, manufacturers are expanding their footprints across key geographies, leading to heightened sales of standard milk formula products. According to Fact.MR, the market is likely to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global standard milk formula market to reach US$ 16.99 Bn by the end of 2021
  • By nature, organic standard milk formula products to experience high uptake
  • North America is anticipated to account for 47% market share in the global market
  • APAC to emerge as the fastest growing region, forecast to register a CAGR of 9.2%
  • Powdered standard milk formula products to be most widely consumed, growing at 5% CAGR
  • By sales channel, online standard milk formula sales to generate US$ 3.5 Bn in value

“Interest in mimicking the nutrition of breast milk continues to drive innovation in the infant nutrition category globally throughout the forecast period.” comments a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground.

  • In January 2021, fats and oils specialist Bunge Loders Croklaan (BLC) has unveiled a new premium lipid ingredient for baby formula which it claims allows manufacturers to get closer than ever before to the gold standard of mother’s milk.
  • In November 2020, Abbott launched its first instant formula in Canada with ingredient identical to immune component in breast milk.

Prominent Key Players Of The Standard Milk Formula Market Survey Report:

  • Nestle S.A
  • Danone S.A
  • Abbott Nutrition
  • The Kraft Heinz Company
  • Mead Johnson & Company LLC
  • Meiji Holdings Company Ltd.
  • Pfizer Nutrition Inc.
  • Royal FrieslandCampina N.V
  • DePaul Industries (The DPI Group)
  • Humana GmbH

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Liquid Standard Milk Formula
    • Powder Standard Milk Formula
    • Concentrate Standard Milk Formula
    • Ready-To-Feed Standard Milk Formula

  • Flavour

    • Unflavoured Standard Milk Formula
    • Vanilla Standard Milk Formula
    • Strawberry Standard Milk Formula
    • Chocolate Standard Milk Formula
    • Other Flavored Standard Milk Formula

  • Packaging Type

    • Standard Milk Formula in Cans
    • Standard Milk Formula in Aseptic Cartons
    • Standard Milk Formula in Bottles & Jars
    • Standard Milk Formula in Pouches
    • Standard Milk Formula in Other Packaging Types

  • Nature

    • Conventional Standard Milk Formula
    • Organic Standard Milk Formula

  • Sales Channel

    • Standard Milk Formula Sales via Modern Trade
    • Standard Milk Formula Sales via Specialty Stores
    • Standard Milk Formula Sales via Online Stores
    • Standard Milk Formula Sales via Pharmacy Stores
    • Standard Milk Formula Sales via Other Sales Channels

Questionnaire answered in the Standard Milk Formula Market report include:

  • How the market for Standard Milk Formula has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Standard Milk Formula on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Standard Milk Formula?
  • Why the consumption of Standard Milk Formula highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

