Demand for White Expanded Polystyrene Is Projected To Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% by 2031

The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market was valued at around US$ 16 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach US$ 20 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 5%. Demand for white expanded polystyrene is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Expanded polystyrene is an insulation material found in a multitude of shapes and sizes. Expanded polystyrene is a result of the polymerization of a large number of styrene monomers linked together to polystyrene. It is a rigid cellular plastic that also contains an expansion agent.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ of Your Competitors, Download Report Sample :

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4080

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global expanded polystyrene market to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031.

Construction industry projected to account around US$ 7 Bn by 2031.

Demand from packaging industry to record above 3% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 2% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 5 Bn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 3% CAGR over next 10 years.

“Leading players are engaged in expanding their production capacity of expanded polystyrene and also performing R&D for enhancing the quality of products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Majority of market players are engaged in the expansion of manufacturing facilities, mergers & acquisitions, and vertically integrating across the value chain.

These initiatives enable companies to cater to increasing global demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, enhance sales & operations planning, develop innovative products & technologies, lower production costs, and expand their customer base.

In November 2019, BEWiSynbra Group, one of Europe’s leading integrated producers of expandable polystyrene, and HIRSCH Servo Group, reported that they agreed to purchase six EPS insulation manufacturing sites in France, as well as 49.9% of the shares in the French company Isossol SAS, from Placoplatre SA, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. The acquisitions are made through HIRSCH France SAS, a newly established French company that is owned 66% by HIRSCH and 34% by BEWiSynbra.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports :

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4080

Key Companies Profiled :

Arkema S.A.

Alpek, S.A.B. De C.V.

Trinseo SA Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

Versalis S.P.A.

Flint Hills Resources, LLC

Total S.A.

PJSC Sibur Holding

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Kaneka Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Bewisynbra Group

Ravago Group

Styrochem

Key Segments Covered in Expanded Polystyrene Industry Research

Product White Expanded Polystyrene Grey Expanded Polystyrene Black Expanded Polystyrene

Application Expanded Polystyrene For Construction Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Expanded Polystyrene For Automotive



Get Free Access to this Report :

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4080

Questionnaire answered in the Expanded Polystyrene Market report include:

How the market for Expanded Polystyrene has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Expanded Polystyrene on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Expanded Polystyrene?

Why the consumption of Expanded Polystyrene highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Expanded Polystyrene market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Expanded Polystyrene market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Expanded Polystyrene market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Expanded Polystyrene market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Expanded Polystyrene market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Expanded Polystyrene market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Expanded Polystyrene market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Expanded Polystyrene market. Leverage: The Expanded Polystyrene market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Expanded Polystyrene market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Expanded Polystyrene market.



For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-based-platform-chemical-production-to-double-over-next-ten-years-pharma-manufacturing-to-derive-the-demand-301387896.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com