Worldwide Demand For Container Handling Equipment Will Grow At An Impressive 4.2% CAGR Through 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Fact.MR, a market research and intelligence provider, states that the container handlining equipment market is expected to surpass a CAGR of 4.2% over the assessment period 2021-2031. Sales surpassed a value of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020.

Stringent carbon emissions regulations are spurring sales of electric/hybrid container handling equipment. In addition, strong demand from Asia Pacific and the Middle East is impacting growth positively. A revenue of US$ 2 Bn is projected until 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the container handling equipment are focusing on developing electric and hybrid equipment that do not harm the environment.

For example, in the year 2019, one of the prominent container handling equipment market players and Finnish lifting solutions provider Konecranes acquired one of largest crane service companies in Italy, Italian Trevolution Service SRL, specializing in crane modernizations, repairs, maintenance, spare parts and hoists, and components.

Prominent Key Players Of The Container Handling Equipment Market Survey Report:

Liebherr

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Cargotec Corp

Konecranes

SANY

Kalmar

Key Segments Covered

By Equipment Type Container Handling Forklift Trucks Container Handling Automated Stacking Cranes Container Handling Reach Stackers Container Handling Terminal Tractors Container Handling Straddle Carriers Container Handling Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes Container Handling Automated Guided Vehicles Container Handling Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes

By Propulsion Type Electric/Hybrid Container Handling Equipment Diesel Container Handling Equipment



