Baby Powder Market Definition, Opportunities and Outlook 2028

Baby Powder Industry Overview

The global baby powder market size was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is driven by the changing consumer preferences towards organic personal care products coupled with a rise in disposable income levels. Over the past few months, the pandemic has paused the demand for products in many sectors owing to disruptions in the supply chain, a drop in sales revenue, and the closure of several businesses across several industries. Factors, such as unemployment and financial insecurity, have shifted consumers’ preference towards major life events, such as childbirth and marriage.

U.S. baby powder market size, by product, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the birth rate decreased by 4% during the pandemic. Companies in the market are innovating and introducing organic products to garner attention from the consumers. Owing to the pandemic, several consumers are opting for baby care products enriched with essential oils and natural ingredients. For instance, Bey Bee, a startup based in Gurgaon, India is offering safe and affordable baby care products in the Indian market.

Market Share Insights

  • January 2020: Moms & Co. launched a digital initiative to increase sales of its baby and pregnancy care products. Furthermore, the Himalaya Drug company has inaugurated mom and baby stores in Bengaluru. 

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global baby powder market include

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Pigeon Corp.
  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare
  • KCWW

