Sales of Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems Is Project To Flourish At A Gargantuan CAGR of Around 9.1% Over 2032

The global automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market is expected to reach US$ 24 billion by 2032 from 10.2 billion in 2022.

A growth rate of over 9.1% on annual basis is projected for the demand of ASRS, predominantly driven by is usage across retail warehouses during the forecast period of 2022-32.

Various manufacturing industries, food storage facilities and warehouses prefer these computerized inventory management systems to manage high-volume loads with low-cost solutions. ASRS (automated storage and retrieval systems) technology providing ultra-high-speed load handling, accurate positioning results, and reliable framework proved to be a one-stop-solution for inventory holders facing issue in managing high-volume inventories.

Competition landscape: Top Companies of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market

Market players in automated storage and retrieval systems business have mainly opted for growth oriented strategies which includes implementation rate of automation technology. In addition, branding and continuous technical advancements in the aforementioned technology hits the top position in their priority list. These strategies are helping the global players to expand their regional footprint and garner maximum market share thus providing technical advantage.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top service providers of automated storage and retrieval systems positioned across regions, implementation growth, and speculative technological growth in the recently published report.

Daifuku North America’s owned subsidiary, Wynright Corporation expanded its operational facilities in Hobart, by 2021 end with an aim of manufacturing intelligent material handling framework.

In 2019, Japan’s Daikfuku wholly owned Vega Automation Corporation with an aim to update warehouse infrastructure in India.

Vanderlande Industries delivered its first ever ADAPTO shuttle based AS/RS system being its largest automated storage and retrieval system ever sold to Leroy Merlin in 2021.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Survey Report:

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Murata Machinery

Dematic GmbH & Co. KG

Vanderlande Industries

TGW Logistics Group

System Logistics Spa

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.,

Honeywell Intelligrated

Swisslog Holding AG

Invata Intralogistics, Inc.

AutoStore

Ocado Group

