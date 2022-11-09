Recycle it All, No Matter How Small: New Bridge Services Promotes the Theme of International E-Waste Day

Melbourne, Australia, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — The International E-waste Day observed on October 14th had the theme of “Recycle it All, No Matter How Small” this year. And New Bridge Services, a supplier of skip bins in Melbourne, promoted the idea while educating its clients and employees on proper usage of its products for discarding electronic waste.

As the world increasingly moves towards digitalization for both personal tasks and business operations, the quantity of e-waste is also increasing year on year. Such waste comprises computers, laptops and laptop batteries, mobile phones, tablets, headphones, microphone systems, data storage peripherals, and also TVs, VCRs and CD players no longer usable. The dilemma of managing their disposal is that these items cannot be simply dumped into any garbage collecting bin.

E-waste is potentially hazardous and Australian laws require it to be stacked safely into special skip bins in Sydney, Melbourne and other cities. The waste can then be transported to recycling centres where components of all goods are segregated and used to build new products. The operations involve safe dismantling of appliances / devices, data sanitization (to ensure that any data still lying in them is rendered useless and cannot be retrieved by anyone), recycling and refurbishing.

New Bridge Services has been providing its custom made skip and hook lift bins to transport e-waste in bulk and the carriers who pick up such appliances from different locations ensure that no other item is mixed with them.

To promote this year’s theme for International E-Waste Day, the company also retrained its employees on how they can encourage clients to discard waste properly.

As a company supporting the task of waste management, New Bridge Services leverages every opportunity to endorse eco-friendly practices. It has consistently deployed compliant manufacturing processes at all its facilities and ensures that transportation of skip bins and other products from factories to warehouses and to customers involves minimum carbon footprint.

Products designed by New Bridge Services are also exported to New Zealand and other APAC countries.

About New Bridge Services

Australia based New Bridge Services is a popular manufacturer of a wide range of products used in different industries. The company has two huge manufacturing units located in Taiwan and China. Incepted in the year 2001, the company is proven pioneer in temporary fence and now specialises in manufacturing products in F.R.P grating, Expanded Metal, Steel Grating & Handrails, cattle handling equipment and Composite Decking. New Bridge Services also has export offices in Hong Kong and Middle East offering the clients CNF/CIF prices for the products range.

