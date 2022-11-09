Antenna Experts Launches Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) Antenna in India

Delhi, India, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Antenna Experts is the best Antenna manufacturer with rich industry experience. It manufactures a variety of antennas for different tasks and zones. Recently, the company launched a DME Antenna for aircraft. This antenna is used to measure the distance between the ground station and an aircraft with the help of radio signals.

The announcement by the MD of the company

Antenna Experts recently organized an event in the town. At this event, the MD and CEO of the company announced the launch of a High Gain DME Antenna. MD said, “We are proud to introduce a new antenna for aerial communication. Our Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) Antenna is perfect for aircraft.

Our DME antenna works on aircraft of any size. Apart from that, it is also easy to install and store our DME antenna. You do not need any special equipment or tools to install this antenna. Besides, our antenna can also be stored anywhere in the aircraft.”

Explaining the benefits of this antenna, the MD further added, “We know the major difficulties that pilots face during their trips. Our skilled engineers have designed a special DME Ground Station Antenna for the airforce. This antenna makes communication simple by reducing radio interference.

It is very simple to install our DME antenna on the top or bottom of the aircraft. It also increases the safety of those traveling in aircraft by improving communication. Our antenna can be used in any type of weather. It can work even in heavy monsoons or snowfall areas.

Our high-quality antennae are made from top-grade metals and materials. It does not rust or corrode due to water, dust, or snow. You do not need to adjust or do any changes in using this antenna. Our durable DME antenna gives better performance than other types of antennas.

About Antenna Experts

Antenna Experts is a leading High Gain DME Antenna Manufacturer in India, with years of rich industry experience. It makes a wide range of products with the help of good metals and components. This company is a well-known High Gain DME Antenna Supplier selling products in different parts of the world.

The company has a skilled and experienced staff of engineers to design every product. They use various technologies and tools to design every product for clients. Antenna Experts also makes customized products according to the demands of the customers.