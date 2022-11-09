Cell Therapy Market2022: Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —The global cell therapy market size was valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period. The development of precision medicine and advancements in cellular therapies in context to their efficiency & manufacturing are expected to be major drivers for the market. Moreover, the development of stem cell banking facilities and resultant enhancement of stem cells production, storage, and characterization are also expected to improve the volumetric capabilities of the market at a global level, which is anticipated to directly translate into revenue for this market at a larger level. Ongoing technological advancements in the parent and ancillary markets for stem and non-stem cells usage are expected to reinforce the demand over the forecast period. There are fewer commercialized cellular therapy products in the current market than the number of research products. This is partly due to stringent regulations and the high cost of stem cells.

Cell lines, such as Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) and human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESC) are recognized as having high growth potential; as a result, many research entities and companies are making significant investments in R&D pertaining to iPSC- and hESC-derived products.

Pricing of stem cell transplantation varies from region to region. For instance, the cost of transplantation in the U.S. is higher than that in Germany or China. In March 2018, Alofisel by TiGenix received approval for marketing in Europe. This was the first allogeneic stem cell therapy to be approved in Europe. Furthermore, revenue for certain products varies for the country; for instance, products like INVOSSA received approval for marketing in Korea but have yet to receive marketing authorization in the U.S. Growth is also influenced by the commercialization of unauthorized stem cell treatments revenue generation.

Global Cell Therapy Market Definition

Therapy in which viable cells are injected, grafted, or implanted into a patient to effectuate a medicinal effect is known as cell therapy; for instance, In immunotherapy, T-cells capable of fighting cancer cells via cell-mediated immunity are transplanted, and stem cells are grafted to regenerate diseased tissues.

Global Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rise in number of clinical studies for cellular therapies

Cellular therapies hold a great therapeutic promise across various clinical applications. This has resulted in substantial global investments in research and their clinical translation. Rapid advances in stem cell research have the potential to fulfill the unmet demand of pharmaceutical entities, biotech entities, and doctors in disease management. Several unknown therapies are in clinical development.

Furthermore, government and private funding agencies are constantly offering grants to support projects at various stages of clinical trials, increasing the number of ongoing clinical trials.

Restraints : Ethical concerns

Research on human embryonic stem cells is ethically controversial. Harvesting embryonic stem cells involves the destruction of human embryos, raising a moral concern. In addition, stringent regulations for obtaining Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for products or materials used in research are major restraints for commercializing these services. Ethical approval should be obtained to store cell lines and tissues in biorepositories to avoid the usage of tissue for illegal purposes or to identify proxy diseases to claim insurance. Moreover, controversies surrounding the use of embryonic stem cells for research impede the market growth in several regions

Scope of the Global Cell Therapy Market Research Report

The study categorizes the cell therapy market based on use type and therapy type at the regional and global levels.

By Use-Type Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Clinical-use Therapeutic Area Malignancies Musculoskeletal Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Dermatology Others Cell Type Stem Cell Therapies BM, Blood, & Umbilical cord-derived Stem Cells Adipose-derived cells Others Non-stem Cell Therapies

Research-use

By Therapy Type Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Allogenic Therapies

Autologous Therapies

By Region Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The research-use segment accounts for the largest market share, by use-type

The analysis of the cell therapy market is based on the use of stem cells for clinical and research purposes. The research-use segment dominated the market for the global cell therapy market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.3% in 2021. Currently, cell therapies (stem & non-stem cells) are majorly being used for research projects, which in turn, has led to a large revenue share of this segment in 2021. Cell-based therapies are all possibilities for the replacement, repair, restoration, and regeneration of damaged tissues, cells, and organs. As an alternative to traditional treatment strategies, researchers are investing heavily in developing effective and safe cell-based treatments.

As per the CGT Catapult database of clinical trials, 59 cell and gene therapy trials are ongoing in the UK. Out of all therapeutic areas, oncology has the highest number of ongoing clinical trials. T cells, CD34+ and CD133+ stem cells, mesenchymal stem/stromal cells are some predominantly employed cell types for clinical investigation. Neural cells, bone marrow mononuclear cells, fibroblasts, cornea cells, antigen-presenting cells, epithelial cells, and chondrocytes are some other cells that are being explored for the development of cell therapies.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global cell therapy market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In the Asia Pacific, the market for cell therapy is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate of 15.5% over the forecast period. Advancements in stem cell therapy in Asian countries are observed to be better than those in the U.S. This has resulted in Asia leading stem cell research. Several stem cell consortiums in Asian countries aim to ensure coordinated and focused R&D programs. Moreover, patients from western countries migrate to Asian countries for treatment, owing to the flexible legal framework.

Companies from Japan, South Korea, India, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the rest of Asia were active participants in the conference. In addition, the large regional population and untapped potential present in the region have resulted in global firms entering the market. Moreover, this region offers relatively inexpensive manufacturing & operating units for conducting research. These factors are expected to play a major role in expanding the stem cell market in this region.

Key Market Players

The cell therapy market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers of global players operating in the market such as Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Anterogen Co., Ltd., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., MEDIPOST, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., PHARMICELL Co., Ltd, Tameika Cell Technologies, Inc., Cells for Cells, NuVasive, Inc., Vericel Corporation, and Celgene Corporation.

