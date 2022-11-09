Bicycle Market Analysis- Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Bicycle Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Bicycle Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bicycles have come a long way since their invention in the early 1800s. Today, there are many different types of bicycles available to suit the needs of different riders. Bicycles can be equipped with a variety of different technologies to make them more efficient, comfortable, and safe.

Key Trends

Bicycles are becoming more and more lightweight. This is thanks to advances in materials and manufacturing methods.

Bicycles are becoming more and more aerodynamic. This is thanks to advances in design and engineering.

Increasing use of carbon fiber. Carbon fiber is an incredibly strong and lightweight material that is perfect for bicycles. Carbon fiber bicycles are often lighter and faster than their aluminum or steel counterparts.

Increasing use of disc brakes. Disc brakes provide better stopping power than traditional rim brakes, making them ideal for mountain biking and downhill racing.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the bicycle market:

Firstly, there is an increasing awareness of the health benefits of cycling. This has led to more people taking up cycling as a form of exercise, which in turn has increased the demand for bicycles.

Secondly, the price of gasoline has been on the rise in recent years, making cycling a more cost-effective form of transportation. This has made bicycles more attractive to commuters and leisure cyclists alike.

Thirdly, the development of new technologies has made bicycles more comfortable and efficient to ride. This has made them more appealing to a wider range of people, including those who may not have considered cycling in the past.

By Product

-Mountain Bikes

-Hybrid Bike

-Road Bike

-Cargo Bike

-Others

By Technology

-Electric

-Conventional

By End-User

-Men

-Women

-Kids

By Distribution Channel

-Online

-Offline

Key Players

-Trek

-Specialized

-Giant

-Cannondale

-Raleigh

-Diamondback

-Schwinn

-Kona

