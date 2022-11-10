Sales Of Agricultural Tractors Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 6% By 2032

Agricultural Tractors Market Analysis by Engine Power (Less than 40 HP, between 41 to 100 HP, More than 100 HP), by Driveline Type (2WD Agricultural Tractors, 4WD Agricultural Tractors), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global sales of agricultural tractors will likely garner a market value of US$ 63 Mn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6% by accumulating a market value of US$ 113 Mn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Agricultural Tractors market survey report:

  • CNH Industrial N.V.
  • Deere & Company
  • Kubota Corp.
  • International Tractors Ltd.
  • CLAAS KGaA
  • Escorts Ltd.
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
  • AGCO Corp.
  • Yanmar Co., Ltd.
  • Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Agricultural Tractors Industry Report

  • By Engine Power
    • Agricultural Tractors Less than 40 HP
    • Agricultural Tractors  between 41 to 100 HP
    • Agricultural Tractors  More than 100 HP
  • By Driveline Type
    • 2WD Agricultural Tractors
    • 4WD Agricultural Tractors

What insights does the Agricultural Tractors Market report provide to the readers?

  • Agricultural Tractors fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Agricultural Tractors player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Agricultural Tractors in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Agricultural Tractors.

Express Press Release Distribution