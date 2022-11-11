Global Sales Of Glass-Free HD 3D Display Has Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 15.5% Over 2032 | Fact.MR Study

Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market Analysis, By Application (TVs, Advertising Displays, Mobile Devices, Others), Technology (Light Barriers, Lenticular Barriers, Directional Backlight, Direct Imaging, Others) – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global glass-free HD 3D display market value is expected to reach US$ 3.9 Bn by 2031, up from just US$ 570 Mn in 2020, surging at a CAGR of 15.5% 2021-31. Glass-free HD 3D display sales account for 2% of the global display market, and portrays positive signs for expansion over the coming years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market Survey Report:

  • Alioscopy
  • Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd
  • Leyard Opto-Electronic Company Ltd.
  • Royal Philips N.V
  • TCL Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
  • Dolby Laboratories, Inc
  • 3M Company
  • New Vision Display Inc
  • Magnetic Media Holdings Inc

Key Segments Covered in Glass-Free HD 3D Display Industry Survey

  • Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market by Application
    • Glass-Free HD 3D Displays for TVs
    • Glass-Free HD 3D Advertising Displays
    • Glass-Free HD 3D Displays for Mobile Devices
    • Others
  • Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market by Technology
    • Light Barriers
    • Lenticular Lens
    • Directional Backlights
    • Direct Imaging
    • Others
  • Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market by Region
    • North America Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market
    • Latin America Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market
    • Europe Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market
    • East Asia Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market
    • South Asia Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market
    • Oceania Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market
    • MEA Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market

