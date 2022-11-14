Egypt Ride Hailing Service Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Egypt Ride Hailing Service Industry Overview

The Egypt Ride Hailing Service Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2028. The emergence of ride hailing services has opened a new avenue in the field of public transportation. The service providers, often known as transportation network companies, are claimed to be the new future of public transport. The service enables customers to hire personal drivers who drive them from one place to another, as required.

These rides are extremely convenient as they provide numerous alternatives with customization options. Customers can choose the pick-up/drop-off location, preferred route, number of riders, number of stops, as well as the type of vehicle. Many transportation network companies also offer ride-sharing services. Another reason for their rapid adoption is that the service provides an instant solution to traffic congestion and parking difficulties.

The service has evolved as a massive alternative to personal vehicles, traditional taxi services, and community transports. Following the trend across the globe, the Egypt ride hailing service market can also be seen heating up. Lucrative growth prospects have been enticing both domestic as well as international transportation network companies to the market.

Egypt Ride Hailing Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Egypt ride hailing services market based on offering:

Based on the Offering Insights, the market is segmented into Car Sharing, E-hailing and Rental.

The car-sharing segment dominated the Egypt ride hailing service market with a revenue share of around 47% in 2020. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 14.4% over the forecast period.

The e-hailing segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the user-friendliness and convenience that these services offer. The rising e-commerceand smartphone penetration across the country is supporting the ever-growing demand for e-hailing services in Egypt.

Key Companies Profile

These players account for a considerable market share and have a strong presence across the country. The ride-hailing services market also comprises small-to-midsized players, which offer a selected range of ride-hailing services and mostly serve local customers. The companies operating in the market are focusing on strategic partnerships to offer reliable transportation services to their customers and to gain a competitive edge over other players.

Some prominent players in the Egypt Ride Hailing Service market include

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Avis Rent a Car System, LLC

Sixt SE

Halan Inc.

Wngo Technologies Inc.

SWVL Technologies Inc.

Dubci

Fyonka

FriendyCar

M Car Egypt

