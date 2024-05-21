Global IoT in Healthcare Industry Poised for Explosive Growth at 18.0% CAGR, Reaching US$952.3 Billion by 2032 | FMI Analysis

The Global IoT in Healthcare Industry is on the cusp of a massive surge, projected to reach a staggering US$952.3 billion by 2032. This phenomenal growth trajectory signifies a monumental leap from US$181.4 billion in 2022, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. This press release highlights the transformative power of IoT in revolutionizing healthcare delivery.

A key driver of this growth is the growing global awareness of self-health management, which has led to the widespread use of wearable medical devices for monitoring health risks. Notably, Eversense and Dexcom have recently gained FDA certification for their glucose monitoring devices. These innovative devices empower individuals to monitor their sugar levels for up to three months, providing a new level of convenience and efficiency in healthcare management.

Furthermore, the Zoll LifeVest 4000, a wearable defibrillator, has been introduced to monitor arrhythmias in both children and adults, allowing for the diagnosis of sudden cardiac arrest.

AI, ML, and NLP are also helping to analyze patients’ health issues. However, the inherent security dangers associated with IoT in healthcare must not be overlooked, as they may stymie business expansion. Future Industry Insights’ recent industry analysis, named ‘Global IoT in Healthcare Industry,’ provides insights into these variables.

Key Takeaways from Global IoT in the Healthcare Industry

North America has a sizable market share. This could be explained by a growing emphasis on health management throughout the United States.

Europe is likewise predicted to develop linearly, with the United Kingdom and France leading the way. This may be due to increased demand for telemedicine, mHealth, and EHRs (electronic health records).

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the IoT in healthcare market, led by South Korea, India, and China.

With countries focusing more on upgrading healthcare systems, LATAM is projected to pick up speed in the future. For example, in February 2020, many Brazilian ministries established a collaboration to integrate IoT systems in the healthcare sector.

Global IoT in Healthcare Industry Competitive Landscape

Microsoft Corporation announced in October 2020 that it had entered into a strategic relationship with ZEISS Group to improve patient care through data-driven healthcare solutions. The primary goal is to improve device management, treatment, and clinical workflow by utilising a revolutionary digitally connected approach.

In May 2019, General Electric Company teamed with NASSCOM to create and deliver digitised healthcare services and solutions in the market. The goal was to improve digital healthcare through the NASSCOM CoE-IoT (Centre of Excellence-Internet of Things) platform.

Medtronic, in January 2019, partnered with IBM Watson for providing IQcast. It’s a new-fangled feature of the existing product ‘Sugar.IQ’ for iOS mobile devices all across the US. This software claims to make available a hypoglycemic episode to patients for monitoring the low glucose level. It does work by predicting occurrence 1-4 hours prior.

Spencer Health Solutions and Royal Philips, in April 2019, started working towards expansion of their rapport for providing chronically ill patients in select EU nations with an in-home adherence to medication on Philips telehealth platform.

“Connected devices are penetrating the healthcare vertical at an alarming rate. This factor is bound to take the Global IoT in Healthcare Industry by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Global IoT in Healthcare Industry Key Players:

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Google (Alphabet)

International Business Machines Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Proteus Digital Health

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Abbot Laboratories

What is the Global IoT in Healthcare Industry Report up to?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the IoT in Healthcare market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on component (IoT in healthcare hardware (portable diagnostic devices and non-portable diagnostic devices), IoT in healthcare software, and IoT in healthcare services), by application (telemedicine, medication management, clinical operations, patient monitoring, connected imaging, and likewise), by technology (Bluetooth-based, Wi-Fi-based, NFC-based, Zigbee-based, RFID-based, and others (Cellular, Satellite, Zwave, EnOcean)), and by end-user (hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and clinics & laboratories).

Numerous developed economies are increasingly shifting their preferences to electronic health record systems. This factor is actually expected to put the IoT in the healthcare market on the top pedestal in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Global IoT in Healthcare Industry Report

IoT in Healthcare by Component:

IoT in Healthcare Hardware Portable Diagnostic Devices Non-Portable Diagnostic Devices

IoT in Healthcare Software

IoT in Healthcare Services

IoT in Healthcare by Application:

IoT in Healthcare for Telemedicine

IoT in Healthcare for Medication Management

IoT in Healthcare for Clinical Operations

IoT in Healthcare for Patient Monitoring

IoT in Healthcare for Connected Imaging

Other IoT in Healthcare Applications

IoT in Healthcare by Technology:

Bluetooth-based IoT in Healthcare

Wi-Fi-based IoT in Healthcare

NFC-based IoT in Healthcare

Zigbee-based IoT in Healthcare

RFID-based IoT in Healthcare

Other IoT in Healthcare Technologies (Cellular, Satellite, Zwave, EnOcean)

IoT in Healthcare by End User:

IoT in Healthcare across Hospitals

IoT in Healthcare across Pharmaceuticals

IoT in Healthcare across Clinics and laboratories

