Rome, Italy, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group cordially invites you to attend its prestigious event “2nd Edition of International Conference and Expo on Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology (TOXICOLOGY 2023)” to be held during June 12-13, 2023 in Rome, Italy.

The conference will emphasize the theme “Tracing Toxicology Advancements for Better Life.”

The global consortium provides an overview of latest research and cutting-edge technologies, which attracts a large and enthusiastic audience of young and brilliant academics, corporate leaders, delegates, and talented student communities. The purpose of TOXICOLOGY 2022 is to bring together a multi-disciplinary group of experts from around the world to present and share cutting-edge ideas in the fields of toxicology and applied pharmacology. It encourages top-tier research and the globalization of high-quality research in general, making conversations and presentations more international in nature and focusing emphasis on recent great achievements in the field of toxicology. To provide chances for networking, collaboration, and idea exchange with internationally recognized professionals in the fields of toxicology and pharmacology in order to discuss the needs and priorities in Toxicology and Pharmacology research and development for long-term development.

