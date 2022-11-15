Distroller Donates 50 Neonate Babies to Miracle Babies Santa’s Workshop Toy Drive

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, donates 50 Neonate Babies to the Miracle Babies Santa’s Workshop toy drive event on Dec. 14-20, 2022. The event will be held by appointment only at 8745 Aero Drive, Suite 308, San Diego, CA 92123.

Miracle Babies is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families during their time of need by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services. Each holiday season, Miracle Babies transforms its office into Santa’s workshop. The annual Santa’s Workshop event gives Miracle Babies families the opportunity to pick up a case of diapers and bring brand new donated toys home to their children and NICU infants.

“Our annual Santa’s Workshop event allows Miracle Babies to support our NICU families a little extra during the holiday season,” said Miracle Babies Executive Director Marianela Camarillo. “We are grateful for brands like Distroller who supply great quality toys that also help educate young NICU family members.”

This year Distroller is donating 50 Neonate Babies to the event. Neonate Babies help demonstrate the delicate care process, similar to those of hospitalized newborns, to child siblings of babies in critical care. Each Neonate Baby is born small and fragile, and comes with special care instructions on feeding, bathing and more.

Miracle Babies is collecting toy donations for the Santa’s Workshop toy drive. Donations can be dropped off at the Miracle Babies office at 8745 Aero Drive, Suite 308, San Diego, CA 92123.

For more information on the Santa’s Workshop toy drive event, please contact Miracle Babies Executive Director Marianela Camarillo at mcamarillo@miraclebabies.org.

For more information about Distroller World, visit DistrollerUSA.com.

For more information about Miracle Babies, visit www.MiracleBabies.org.

###

About Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was founded to support families with hospitalized newborns. When a baby is born premature or with medical complications, that family’s life changes drastically. Stress becomes a near constant emotion, difficult decisions must be made, and life in the ICU becomes a reality. Miracle Babies’ mission is to unite families with their sick newborns through transportation and supportive services, such as mental health support and preterm birth advocacy. For more information, visit http://www.miraclebabies.org/.

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of late artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life was bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.