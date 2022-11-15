Post-consumer Recycled Plastics In Consumer Electronics Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics In Consumer Electronics Industry Overview

The global post-consumer recycled plastics in consumer electronics market size is expected to reach USD 21.6 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing adoption of the post-consumer recycled plastic resin in consumer electronics production is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Growing e-waste has become a global concern, which many countries have started addressing. Many companies have started implementing post-consumer recycled plastics in their electronic products and included them in their sustainability goals.



Post-consumer Recycled Plastics In Consumer Electronics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global post-consumer recycled plastics in consumer electronics market based on source, product, application, and region:



Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Polycarbonate (PC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polycarbonate/ Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS)

The polycarbonate (PC) product segment led the post-consumer recycled plastics in consumer electronics market and accounted for more than 57.0% revenue share in 2020. The polycarbonate segment was the dominant product segment in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Recycled polystyrene provides toughness required in large applications such as TV housings and display units, along with the high flow characteristics needed for small, intricate components used in electronic devices. This combination of toughness and flow allows original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to design complex, thin-walled parts while maintaining the strength required for electronic applications.



Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Non-bottle Rigid, Bottles and Others

The non-bottle rigid segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 87% in 2020. Non-bottle rigid plastic recycling has witnessed significant growth in recent years with an increase in the purchase of difficult-to-recycle commodities such as mixed resin rigid bales by exporters, along with the growth in recovery and manufacturing of these commodities across the globe.

Manufacturers of consumer electronics, such as Panasonic Corporation; SONY Electronics Inc., Ltd.; Hitachi, Ltd.; and others, are moving toward the adoption of post-consumer recycled plastics foam over virgin plastics. These factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for non-bottle rigid plastics over the forecast period.

Plastics bottles are not among the prominent sources of recycled plastics and are rarely used for deriving the post-consumer recycled plastic resins for consumer electronics market growth.



Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into TV Frames, Laptop Monitor Enclosures, LCD Panels, Portable Hand-held Devices, Wearables, Mobile Phone Bodies, Appliances & White Goods and Others

The laptop monitor enclosures segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 25.0% in 2020. Growing emphasis on sustainability and progressive efforts to reduce carbon footprint by various consumer electronics manufacturers has increased the demand for post-consumer recycled plastic resins in recent years.

Increasing concerns, such as environmental depletion, climatic changes, biodiversity loss, and others, due to the rise in plastic waste is a major concern among mobile phone manufacturers across the globe. In addition, the rising competitive environment due to high purchasing power across major economies, and rising disposable income of middle-income groups are major drivers for the mobile phone market.

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics In Consumer Electronics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Leading market players compete based on their product development capabilities and new technologies used in product formulations. Established players such as SABIC are investing in the development of innovative and sustainable solutions for formulating new and advanced plastics that give them an edge over their competitors.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global post-consumer recycled plastics in consumer electronics market are:

BASF SE

SABIC

Covestro AG

Trinseo S.A.

MBA Polymers Inc.

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

LAVERGNE, Inc.

PolyVisions

