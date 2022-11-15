Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Market to Witness Growth Acceleration

Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Industry Overview

The global polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market size is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for green buildings is projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Green buildings are gaining popularity over conventional ones in recent years. Efficient use of energy, water, and renewable energy, reduced operating costs, improved air quality, and reduced overall load on metal structures as compared to conventional buildings are fueling the demand for green buildings.



Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market on the basis of product, thickness, grade, application, end-use, and region:



Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into High-density polyethylene

And Linear Low-density Polyethylene

The linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) product segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 64.0% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Low cost, durability, and high puncture resistance are the primary factors propelling the growth of the linear low-density polyethylene segment.

Excellent impact and puncture resistance of metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (mLLDPE) is anticipated to fuel its demand in residential and non-residential vapor barrier film applications. High-density polyethylene has great moisture-resistant characteristics and is generally preferred if the barrier is expected to be subjected to heavy foot and vehicle traffic.

Based on the Thickness Insights, the market is segmented into 10-15 mil, 15-20 mil and Above 20

The 10-15 mil segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 46.0% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The 10-15 mil polyethylene vapor barrier films are considered to be adequately effective in most environments for preventing the penetration of moisture and water vapor through the slab into the structure, which reduces fungus, mildew, and mold growth.

PE vapor barrier films with thickness above 15 mil are mostly preferred for extreme weather conditions and project locations where the construction site is expected to witness high moisture. Above 20 mil polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab offer enhanced performance compared to 10-15 and 15-20 mil polyethylene vapor barrier films.

Based on the Grade Insights, the market is segmented into Concrete and Foundation

The concrete segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 67.0% in 2020. Rising infrastructural development in the residential and commercial sectors has propelled the demand for vapor barrier films made of polyethylene. Water vapors diffuse through concrete, raising the pH level and alkalinity of the slab. Higher pH and alkalinity at the floor adhesive to slab interface can compromise the adhesion of expensive finished flooring This has been driving the adoption of PE vapor barrier films for concrete applications.

This has been driving the adoption of PE vapor barrier films for concrete applications. Furthermore, vapor diffusion through an unprotected concrete slab causes high relative humidity, mold, mildew, and degradation of the concrete slab and its components. Therefore, to avoid such damages, the adoption of polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab applications has witnessed growth in recent years.



Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into New Construction and Refurbishment

The new construction segment led the PE vapor barrier films for under slab market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 70.0% in 2020. This segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. With the rising concerns over trapped moisture leading to mold and fungus growth, PE vapor barrier films for under slab applications are being preferred in new construction owing to their low-moisture vapor permeability, decay resistance, high puncture resistance, and tensile strength, among others.

The increasing population in urban areas, coupled with favorable government initiatives for providing affordable homes, is expected to fuel the growth of new construction projects, propelling the demand for polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab applications.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Non-residential

The non-residential end-use segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 67.0% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The non-residential end-use segment includes the consumption of polyethylene vapor barrier films for slabs in commercial and industrial buildings.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in developing economies, and the growth of the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors boosted by investments from both the private and public sectors are projected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.



PE Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The rise in the construction of family houses, along with residential and commercial development, has propelled the market growth. Polyethylene vapor barrier films prevent the flow of moisture and other gases from soil to the home that can cause damage by ruining floor systems and encouraging the growth of mold, fungus, rust, stains, and odor, which pose serious health issues.

Some prominent players in the global polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Repsol

SABIC

Dow Inc.

Poly-America, L.P.

Proctor Group Ltd.

Reef Industries

Layfield Group

RKW Group. Ltd.

R. Meadows, Inc.

Cover-Tech Inc.

