ParallelPlaids Uniform launches custom hospital uniforms for staff and patient

Mumbai, India, 2022-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Scrub refers to the uniforms worn by healthcare workers. During their hospital duties, surgeons, doctors, and nurses wear a specific type of scrub suit. The front staff of the clinic and nurses have to deal with several patients during their duty and come into contact with things like urine, blood, and so on. Sometimes they also have to take care of patients with contagious diseases, so good-quality scrubs are essential. Patients sometimes wear these scrubs as well. These scrubs, in addition to regular clothing, provide greater comfort to healthcare workers and patients.

ParallelPlaids, a custom uniform supplier, offers an additional layer of protection, in their scrubs, against bacteria and infections. ParallelPlaids has launched hospital uniforms for patients and staff, which can be customized. The material and fabric used in the scrubs or hospital uniforms are based on the needs of our clients. Cotton is the most preferred and appropriate fabric for scrubs. ParallelPlaids always advise its clients to choose cotton fabric for their medical uniforms because cotton is the most breathable and comfortable fabric. The second most popular combination is 65% polyester and 35% cotton. However, pure cotton is an excellent choice as it is soft, comfortable, easy to dry, and long-lasting.

ParallelPlaids is the most reputable and well-known brand, providing high-quality uniforms for everyone. As one of India’s leading uniform manufacturers, they have begun supplying all types of healthcare attire such as scrub suits, doctors and staff uniforms, and so on, to the healthcare industry. As an experienced uniform supplier, they understand that doctors require comfortable attire in the operating room, so their uniforms are made of highly comfortable and breathable fabric.

ParallelPlaids, India’s most trusted and expert hospital uniform manufacturer, offers customisation and designs scrubs to clients’ specifications. They colour-design the scrub to match the theme of the organization. The expert designers can also create scrubs with your embroidered logo. The highest quality fabrics with an accurate blend and colour options give your hospital uniforms a distinct identity with ParallelPlaids.

About the Company

Parallel Plaids is one of the best uniform suppliers in Mumbai, where any small or big business owner can get high-quality customized uniforms for their staff. Parallel Plaids has been nationally known for the past 40 years as a leading bespoke uniform manufacturer and supplier. They offer various uniforms in different shapes and sizes that are indeed the epitome of high quality. They have a highly experienced in-house team of fashion designers who can design any uniform per client needs and budget. The uniforms are custom-made at affordable prices, and one can choose from their extensive design catalog.