Wound Debridement Market Revenue Driver, Restraint, Challenge and Growth Opportunities

Wound Debridement Industry Overview

The global wound debridement market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2028 at a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of injuries that require cleaning and removal of necrotic tissue are leading to increasing demand for wound debridement products.

Wound debridement products help in eliminating or reducing the load of microbes and toxins that inhibit wound healing. Increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity escalates the level of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers. As per the International Diabetes Federation, the incidence of diabetes is expected to reach 642.0 million by 2040. Prevention of wound infection is one of the major concerns for diabetic patients, making wound debridement vital. With the increase in the number of diabetics in the U.S., demand for wound debridement is on a rise. Burns are the most common wounds and account for around 195,000 deaths annually. This, in addition to rising awareness regarding the importance of wound debridement, is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.

Wound Debridement Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wound debridement market on the basis of product, method, wound type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Gels, Ointment & Creams, Surgical Devices, Medical Gauze & pads, Ultrasonic Devices, and Others

Medical gauze and pads held the largest share of 22.83% in 2020.

Gels held the second-largest share in 2020 owing to their increasing demand and wide range of applications in the treatment of various wounds.

The ultrasonic devices segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to certain advantages such as the ability to kill microorganisms at the wound site without damaging the blood vessel.

Based on the Method Insights, the market is segmented into Autolytic, Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, and Others

The surgical wound debridement segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 27.12%. It is the fastest way of wound debridement procedure to achieve a clean wound bed, thereby contributing to the segment growth.

The autolytic wound debridement segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on the Wound Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Burn Wound, and Others

The diabetic foot ulcers segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 32.89% owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers.

The pressure ulcers segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a rise in the prevalence of various diseases that require a prolonged hospital stay.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Homecare, and Others

The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 55.56%.

The homecare segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on the Mode of Purchase Insights, the market is segmented into Prescription, Over the Counter, and Others

The prescription segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 58.57%.

The OTC segment is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the lower price and a surge in approvals for OTC medications by the regulatory authorities.

Wound Debridement Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players in the market are involved in various strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, regional expansion, service portfolio expansion, mergers, and acquisitions, in order to gain a greater market share. Several hospitals outsource their wound care directly to market participants to carry out the process smoothly.

Some prominent players in the global Wound Debridement market include:

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group

Paul Hartmann

Mölnlycke Health Care

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medline Industries

Integra Lifesciences

