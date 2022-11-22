Career Launcher opens Study-Abroad centres across cities to meet post-pandemic demand for international colleges

New Delhi, India, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Career Launcher, the EdTech arm of CL Educate, announced a significant push to its study abroad vertical by launching 12 study-abroad centers across eight cities. This is to meet the post-pandemic rapid rise in demand for international study destinations. The cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Panipat and Mysore. While Delhi and Mumbai have three centers each, the other cities have one center each, to begin with. The new Study Abroad centers are a mix of Company-Owned, Company-Operated (CoCo) and Franchise-Owned Franchise-Operated.

Arjun Wadhwa, CFO & CBO (International Education), CL Educate, said, “With the world reopening, the demand from students looking at international universities to pursue their higher education goals is growing at a very rapid pace. To guide students on their study and career path, we will rapidly expand our footprint across India to meet this demand through dedicated Study Abroad centers. The bulk of our new centers will be Franchise Partner driven, though we plan to adopt a hub-and-spoke model with a Central processing team and one Company-Owned center in all key geographies.”

These centers will provide full-service support, including Counselling, Test prep (IELTS, GMAT, GRE, SAT), Study Abroad Admissions Consulting, Student VISA support, Education loan assistance and accommodation support. This would further enable students to enjoy a superior experience backed by the 27 years of education excellence that the Career Launcher brand represents.

Mr Prasan Kamat, Director, CL Educate-Mumbai, said, “At Career Launcher Mumbai, we are quite excited about the Study Abroad space. Post-Covid, there is a huge traction of students exploring destinations like the UK, Australia and Canada for further studies. At Career Launcher, we look forward to being enablers and mentors to help students find admission at the best global programs that will act as a bridge to successful global careers.”

The Career Launcher partner network is one of the biggest and most successful in the EdTech industry in terms of locations and product basket breadth. CL aims to grow into a 500+ partner network over the next 2-3 years from the current 150+ centres.

