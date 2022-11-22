ROHL bags prestigious SIHRA Award for ‘Best Contribution to Hospitality Industry in South India’

Karnataka, India, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Royal Orchid Hotels was conferred with the prestigious award for ‘Best Contribution to the Hospitality Industry in South India’ at the South India Hotel & Restaurant Association (SIHRA) annual convention. The award ceremony took place at the inaugural function at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangalore, Karnataka. Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels received the award from Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels currently operates 75+ hotels across India with an additional 25+ hotels in the pipeline making the total of 100 hotels by 2023. Out of these 22 hotels are in Karnataka. Being the only hospitality brand headquartered in Bangalore, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels is proud of its roots.

The hotel chain has successfully entered into three Public-Private hotel partnerships with the Karnataka government. Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels under its CSR has successfully conducted a rural youth skill development program and employed over 2000+ youngsters across India free of charge. ROHL also opened six skill development centers out of which four are in Karnataka. The Company has also founded the Presidency College in 1994 offering degrees and diplomas in hospitality.

Commenting on the award, Chander K Baljee, Chairman of and Managing Director, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels said, “I would like to thank SIHRA for conferring me with this prestigious award. The award is a testament to our passion and dedication to building a brand that has not just a strong national presence but will carve a niche in the international arena too. Being the only hospitality chain headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, we are proud of its roots and stand firm on our commitment to being Indian in every sense.”

Mr Baljee has over 40 years of experience and is a post-graduate from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has been recognized for several achievements over the years, the recent being the ‘LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD by THE INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALITY COUNCIL and THE HALL OF FAME AWARD by HOTELIER INDIA IN 2021’.

The SIHRA award is a recognition of Royal Orchid Hotels as one of the top pioneering leaders in the hospitality industry that has played a significant role in promoting tourism in Southern India.

The award ceremony was attended by Anand Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Govt of Karnataka, K. Lakshminarayanan, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Govt of Puducherry and Dr Mathiventhan, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Govt of Tamil Nadu, among other dignitaries.

****

About Royal Orchid Hotels & Regenta Hotels:

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels is one of India’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, managing a portfolio of 75+ hotels across 48+ locations in India; hotels with a soul reflect our distinctly warm, Indian Hospitality. Founded in 2001 by industry veteran Mr Chander K Baljee who currently serves as Chairman & Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. (ROHLTD) is a public listed company aiming to operate 100 hotels by 2023. The company caters to business and leisure travellers who value comfort, great cuisine, reliable service and value for money. The modern and fully-equipped hotels, resorts, long-stay suites, and inns are what make loyal repeat guests across metro cities, holiday destinations, pilgrimage sites and wildlife parks. To know more please log on to: https://www.royalorchidhotels.com/

Kishan –kishan@prhub.com /9845030097/ Santhosh – santosh@prhub.com / 7892772953