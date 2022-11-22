Lab Automation Market Global, Regional and Country Level Analysis Report 2028

Lab Automation Industry Overview

The global lab automation market size is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. Key drivers of the market include a rise in the gap between the availability of trained laboratory personnel and the demand for laboratory procedures and high reproducibility and accuracy obtained through lab automation.

Lab Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lab automation market on the basis of process, automation type, end use, and region:

Based on the Process Insights, the market is segmented into Continuous Flow and Discrete Processing.

The continuous flow segment dominated the overall market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.5% in 2020, owing to the high adoption of continuous flow in laboratories for providing high-quality services. In addition, continuous flow analysis is one of the well-established techniques and is also ideal when there is a need to analyze a higher number of samples for a smaller number of chemistries.

The discrete processing segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to several advantages of discrete processing over continuous flow which is anticipated to support its adoption during the forecast period. In discrete processing, every sample is provided a discrete space, therefore, enhancing the analysis samples in this process.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Total Automation Systems and Modular Automation Systems.

The total automation systems segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.8% in 2020, owing to various benefits offered by these systems. The developments in this field in various life science processes have been one of the important driving factors anticipated to fuel the segment growth in the near future.

Modular automation systems are segmented into steps involved in the further process. One of the major factors contributing to market growth is the change in consumer demand facilitating rising uptake of modular automation systems. These systems are mostly used in fine chemical, pharmaceuticals, and food processing fields.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Clinical Chemistry Analysis, Photometry & Fluorometry, Immunoassay Analysis, Electrolyte Analysis, Other end-uses.

The clinical chemistry analysis segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 27.0% in 2020. This high share is attributed to technological advancements, an increase in automated systems provided by market players, and growth in the usage of automated systems owing to their benefits, such as the reduced risk of contamination and elimination of human error, among other benefits. Based on end-use the market is segmented into clinical chemistry analysis, photometry and fluorometry, immunoassay analysis, and electrolyte analysis, and others.

analysis, and electrolyte analysis, and others. The automation of immunoassays has been witnessing significant technological advancements. With automated and hands-free processing of various small batches of immunoassays in research labs, the potential end-user has several choices for immunoassay analysis. The other end-use segment includes the use of automated systems by forensic labs and biobanks.

Lab Automation Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Increase in mergers and collaborations undertaken by market players is anticipated to boost market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global lab automation market include,

Qiagen N.V.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio Tek Instruments, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Hudson Robotics

Aurora Biomed Inc.

BMG LABTECH GMBH

Tecan Group Ltd.

Hamilton Company

Hoffmann-La Roche

