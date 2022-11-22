Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Key players Names : Whirlpool Corp., LG Electronics, Electrolux AB

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smart Kitchen Appliances Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A smart kitchen appliance is an appliance that can be controlled remotely using a mobile app or other connected devices. This means that you can start or stop the appliance, set timers, and receive notifications about your appliance’s status, all from your smartphone or tablet.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in the technology of smart kitchen appliances. Firstly, there is a trend towards appliances that can connect to the internet and be controlled remotely. This means that you can control your oven, fridge, or dishwasher from your smartphone or tablet. This is very convenient if you want to preheat your oven before you get home, or if you want to check whether your fridge is properly cooled.

Another key trend is toward appliances that are more energy-efficient. This is important both for reducing your carbon footprint and for saving money on your energy bills. Many smart kitchen appliances now come with energy-saving features such as automatic shut-off and adjustable temperature settings.

Finally, there is a trend towards appliances that are more user-friendly. This means that they are easy to use and understand and that they come with clear instructions. Many smart kitchen appliances now come with touch screens and voice-activated controls, which make them very user-friendly.

Key Drivers

Smart kitchen appliances are becoming increasingly popular as consumers look for ways to make their lives easier. The key drivers of the smart kitchen appliances market include the following:

1. Increased demand for convenience: Consumers are increasingly demanding appliances that offer greater convenience. Smart kitchen appliances offer features such as hands-free operation, automatic settings, and remote control, which make them very convenient to use.

2. Improved functionality: Smart kitchen appliances offer improved functionality compared to traditional appliances. For example, many smart ovens come with built-in sensors that can automatically adjust the cooking temperature and time based on the type of food being cooked.

3. Increased energy efficiency: Smart kitchen appliances are often more energy-efficient than traditional appliances. This is because they often feature energy-saving features such as automatic shut-off and standby mode.

Market Segments

The smart kitchen appliances market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, connectivity technology, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, it is segmented into smart refrigerator, smart coffee maker, smart dishwasher, and others. Based on connectivity technology, it is analyzed across Bluetooth, wi-fi market, NFC, and others. By end-user it is categorized into residential and commercial. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The smart kitchen appliances market report includes players such as Whirlpool Corp., LG Electronics, Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Haier Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Co., Onid, SectorQube, and Dacor.

