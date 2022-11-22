Unit Sales of Allergy Care Market To Soar During Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

The worldwide allergy care market is predicted to be worth USD 22 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed USD 40 billion by 2032, expanding at a 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the worldwide allergy care market will account for 1% of the global healthcare industry.

During the projected period, the allergy treatment market is expected to expand substantially. According to the World Health Organization, allergies are the fourth most frequent global pathologic condition, behind cancer, AIDS, and cardiovascular diseases (WHO).

Hay fever, allergic rhinitis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic disease diseases can be triggered by allergens. Sneezing, stuffy nose (congestion), teary eyes, and other symptoms are all frequent signs of allergies.

Key Segments Profiled in the Allergy Care Industry Survey

By Type : Eye Allergy Skin Allergy Food Allergy Other Allergies (Rhinitis)

By Product Type : Nasal Spray Antihistamine Medication Eye Drops

By Form : Tablet/Gels/Pills Sprays Liquids

By Sales Channel : By Drug & Pharmacies Stores By Modern Trade By Departmental Stores By Institutional Sales By Monobrand Stores By Online Retailers

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



Market Competition

The global allergy care market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced allergy care products.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of allergy care positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance :

Biologics License Application for Xolair prefilled syringes for self-injection product of Genentech, a member of Roche Group was approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2021. The innovative product is designed for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic asthma, nasal polyps, and chronic idiopathic urticarial (CIU) as it targets and blocks IgE i.e. Immunoglobulin E. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. And Hikma Pharmaceuticals entered into a licensing agreement in 2020 to commercialize nasal spray for curing allergic rhinitis in the United States.



