Dewatering Pump Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.2% CAGR by 2033

Posted on 2024-05-06 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

A dewatering pump is a specialized pump used to remove water or other liquids from construction sites, mines, tunnels, and other areas prone to flooding or water accumulation. These pumps are designed to handle various types of water, including clean water, slurry, and wastewater.

The global dewatering pump market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a sizeable increase in value. Anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7,356.8 million by 2023, the market is expected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is forecasted to surpass US$ 12,213.6 million in value.

This growth trajectory is attributed to several key factors driving demand for dewatering pumps across various sectors. Firstly, the surge in construction activities within the infrastructure sector is a major contributor, as dewatering pumps are essential for managing water in excavation sites, foundations, and tunnels. Additionally, the increasing resource demand in the mining sector is expected to drive sales, as dewatering pumps play a crucial role in water management within mining operations. Moreover, the ongoing industrialization and expanding urbanization in developing and underdeveloped countries are further fueling market growth, as the need for efficient water management solutions becomes increasingly critical in these regions.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6685

Growth Factors

The demand for dewatering pumps is on the rise as they emerge as indispensable tools for water removal in various applications. From draining water accumulated in foundations to ditches, dewatering pumps play a crucial role in ensuring dry conditions in excavation sites.

The surge in urban development projects worldwide is further driving the popularity of dewatering pumps. With rapid population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, the construction sector is witnessing a boom, thereby fueling the demand for dewatering pumps to manage water in construction sites effectively.

Moreover, dewatering pumps find extensive use across diverse industries such as food & beverage, power generation, and others. Renowned for their efficiency and exceptional wear-resistant capacity, these pumps are highly sought after for their ability to handle demanding pumping tasks with ease.

Key Players

  • Xylem Inc.
  • Atlas Copco AB
  • Ebara Corporation
  • Kubota Corporation
  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA
  • Grundfos
  • Sulzer Ltd
  • Wacker Neuson Group
  • Tsurumi Manufacturing Co, Ltd.
  • Ruhrpumpen Group
  • WILO SE
  • The Weir Group Plc.
  • Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
  • Grindex AB
  • Thomson Pump
  • SPP Pumps
  • ANDRITZ GROUP
  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6685

Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

  • Sludge Pumps
  • Slurry Pumps
  • Drainage Pumps
  • Hybrid Pumps

By Capacity:

  • 0.5 to 3 HP
  • 3 to 10 HP
  • 10 to 50 HP
  • Above 50 HP

By Technology:

  • Positive Displacement Type
  • Centrifugal Type

By End Use:

  • Civic Infrastructure Construction
  • Mining & Metals
  • Paper & Pulp
  • Chemicals
  • Power Generation
  • Food & Beverages
  • Municipal
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Contact Us:        

Nandini Singh Sawlani   

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution