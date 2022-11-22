Multi-Cloud Security & Risk Management Market Value To Reach US$ 75 Billion By 2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Multi-Cloud Management market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global multi-cloud management market was estimated at US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 9 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, the market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2022 to 2032. Over the projected period, the industry’s growth will be driven by an increasing emphasis on automation, efficiency, and effective organizational governance procedures.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Multi-Cloud Management market.

Key findings of the Multi-Cloud Management market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Multi-Cloud Management. Additionally, the Multi-Cloud Management market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 23.6% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Multi-Cloud Management market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Multi-Cloud Management vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Multi-Cloud Management market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Multi-Cloud Management market.

Multi-Cloud Management price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments Covered in the Multi-Cloud Management Market Report

· By Type :

Multi-Cloud Security & Risk Management Multi-Cloud Training & Consulting Multi-Cloud Reporting & Analytics Multi-Cloud Automation Managed Multi-Cloud Services Other Multi-Cloud Management Types



· By Enterprise :

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) Large Enterprises



· By End Use :

BFSI IT & Telecom Consumer Goods & Retail Manufacturing Healthcare Media & Entertainment Government Other End Uses



· By Region :

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Multi-Cloud Management market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Multi-Cloud Management companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Multi-Cloud Management which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Multi-Cloud Management Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape: Introducing New Software & Solutions, Upgrading existing Product Offering key Growth Differentiators

Mergers and acquisitions, as well as strategic alliances, are proving to be the most successful methods for industry participants to acquire speedy entry to new markets. Some of the key companies in the worldwide multi-cloud management market are as follows:

In April 2022, Alibaba Cloud teamed with VMware to provide new Alibaba Cloud VMware services in China. This launch has expedited business digital transformation. It allowed businesses to upgrade and transfer apps, as well as shift workloads across VMware and Alibaba’s multi-cloud management environments.

In February 2021, VMware, Inc. upgraded its VMware vRealize Cloud Managementon-premises and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. Customers’ hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures will be more efficient, secure, and updated as a result of the enhancements.

In September 2021, VMware, Inc. purchased Mode.net a firm recognized for integrating physically different service underlays into coherent networks that incorporate cloud-scale and adaptability with assured QoS and SLAs. The purchase bolstered VMware’s portfolio of technology and talents as it continues to supply VMware Telco Cloud Platform to communications service providers throughout the world. Product diversification and enhancements are also expected to be important corporate expansion and growth tactics.

In May 2022, CoreStack and Ingram Micro Cloud partnered to deliver next generation solutions for FinOps and Cloud Governance. The CoreStack solutions include CloudOps for cloud management and acceleration, FinOps for cloud cost management (FinOps) and SecOps for cloud security posture management.

Key Companies Profiled:

BMC Software, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

CloudBolt Software, Inc.

CoreStack

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Flexera Software LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Jamcracker Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Concierto.cloud

VMware Inc.

