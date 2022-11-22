Global Sales of Healthcare Contract Research Organization Is Expected To Register A CAGR of 6% by 2032

The global sales of healthcare contract research organization garnered a market value of US$ 44 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6% by accumulating a market value of US$ 79 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032

An increase in research and development activities along with an inclination towards outsourcing activities due to time and cost constraints is expected to drive the healthcare contract research organization market. Furthermore, contract research outsourcing offers cutting-edge services. Thus, government organizations have exhibited a preference towards assigning projects to CROs.