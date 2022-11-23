New Book by John C. Krieg: Lines and Lyrics: Glimpses of the Writing Life

New York, NY, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by John C. Krieg: Lines and Lyrics: Glimpses of the Writing Life

This work delves into the lives and work of the seven literary artists that author admires the most. At their core, all relentlessly and oftentimes ruthlessly dug or still dig for the truth despite the consequences; something Mr. Krieg personally feels is missing amongst too many of today’s politically correct American authors, journalists, song writers, and woke practitioners in particular. The first and final chapters traces the author’s personal journey as a writer.

John C. Krieg is a retired landscape architect and land planner who formerly practiced in Arizona, California, and Nevada. He is also retired as an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborist and currently holds seven active categories of California state contracting licenses, including the highest category of Class A General Engineering. He has written a college textbook entitled Desert Landscape Architecture (1999, CRC Press). John has had pieces published in a variety of print and online literary magazines. His most recent offering is entitled: Zingers: Five Novellas Blowing Like Dust on the Desert Wind (2020 Anaphora Literary Press).

Title: Lines and Lyrics: Glimpses of the Writing Life

Author: John C. Krieg

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419090

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 294 pages

Format: Paperback

