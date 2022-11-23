What Makes Middle East Region a High Potential Market for Tahini – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

250 Pages Tahini Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Tahini. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Tahini Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=695

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Tahini market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Tahini

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Tahini, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Tahini Market.

Global tahini market will accelerate at a value CAGR worth 6% from 2021-2031. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, sales of tahini are likely to reach US$ 3.2 Bn. As of 2021, tahini sales are expected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn, with the Middle East & Africa expected to capture over 4/5th of the global revenue.

Market Size (2021) US$ 1.8 Bn Projected Value (2031) US$ 3.2 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 6% Market Share of Middle East & Africa 88%

Key Segments Covered Sesame Seed Type Hulled Tahini Unhulled Tahini

Product Type Natural Tahini Whole Tahini Seasoned Tahini Organic Tahini

Application Tahini for Sauces & Soups Tahini for Coffee Substitutes Tahini for Dips & Spreads Tahini for Nut & Sweets Tahini for Jams, Jellies & Preserves Tahini for Mixed Spices & Seasonings Tahini for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Tahini Sales via Modern Trade Tahini Sales via Conventional Retail Tahini Sales via HORECA Tahini Sales via Online Stores Tahini Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=695

Tahini Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the tahini market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging associated with the manufacturing of tahini. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the tahini market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the tahini market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of tahini across the globe. A comprehensive estimate of the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of the Tahini Market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn). Estimates at global and regional levels for the tahini market are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and Volume (Tons). A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global tahini market. Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/695 Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which has helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the tahini market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for tahini has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of the Tahini Market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in producing Tahini equipment have been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the tahini domain. Key Takeaways from the Market Study Global tahini sales to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn by 2021-end

By application, sauces & soups to experience major usage, registering a 5.6% CAGR

Organic tahini to experience maximum consumption, capturing 30% of global revenue

Hulled tahini to remain most preferred format, inclining at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2031

North America to be an attractive investment destination for tahini players, yielding 37.5% revenue

Middle East & Africa to continue its hegemony, capturing over 88% revenue “Growing health concern and upward trend of plant-based food products among millennials especially have fuelled the tahini market,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.



Key Question answered in the survey of Tahini market report:

Sales and Demand of Tahini

Growth of Tahini Market

Market Analysis of Tahini

Market Insights of Tahini

Key Drivers Impacting the Tahini market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Tahini market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Tahini

More Valuable Insights on Tahini Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Tahini, Sales and Demand of Tahini, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

For Trending Updates of Fact.MR , Check out the Link: https://xtalks.com/is-probiotic-soda-actually-healthy-and-which-companies-produce-it-3163/

About Fact.MR:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates