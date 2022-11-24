Polyurethane And Polyester-Based Metal Coatings Account For More Than 20% Of Metal Coatings Demand by 2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Metal Coatings Market market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

As per a recent industry analysis by Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider, global metal coatings market enjoyed a growth of nearly 5.3% by value during 2017-2021 and has been valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2021. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Metal Coatings Market market.

Key findings of the Metal Coatings Market market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Metal Coatings Market. Additionally, the Metal Coatings Market market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Metal Coatings Market market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Metal Coatings Market vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Metal Coatings Market market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Metal Coatings Market market.

Metal Coatings Market price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Market Segments Covered in Metal Coatings Market Analysis:

· By Product Type :-

Fluoropolymers Polyurethanes Polyester Plastisol Siliconized Polyester Others (epoxy, acrylic)



· By Process :-

Coil Extrusion Hot Dip Galvanizing



· By Form :-

Liquid Powder



· By End-Use :-

Architectural Automotive Consumer Goods & Appliances Protective and Marine Others (Wind power, solar power, packaging)



· By Region :-

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Metal Coatings Market market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Metal Coatings Market companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Metal Coatings Market which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Metal Coatings Market Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The competition in the metal coating business becoming more intense. Because of the region’s significant growth prospects, the majority of the key players have been focusing on Asia-Pacific. Some of the key metal coatings players have started acquiring companies along the value chain in order to boost their overall portfolio.

Market Players:

PPG INDUSTRIES INC.

THE Sherwin Williams Company

DuPont Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., ltd.

Hempel A/S

Nippon Paints Holding Co., ltd.

Jotun Group

NOF Metal Coatings Group

Alucoil

United Metal Coating LLC

Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co., ltd.

The Magni Group, Inc.

For More Insights:

