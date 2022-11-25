Don’t Let Snow Stop Your Work. Get a Ground Thaw Machine From OEC Rentals

Is heavy snowfall affecting your excavation project? Don’t worry since OEC Rentals is here to the rescue with their heavy-duty ground thaw machine. They are the most reliable heavy equipment rental service based in Oakdale, PA. Whether you need a dump truck or excavators on short notice, choose their quality and prompt services.

Oakdale, PA, 2022-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — As many parts of Pennsylvania start experiencing heavy snowfall, it negatively impacts contractors. Major construction work such as excavating, laying a foundation, and clearing the site becomes difficult. To make matters worse, frozen paths and roads can be dangerous for people and vehicles. Thankfully, OEC Rentals can help you put these challenges at bay. This winter, choose their ground heater rental to keep your project on schedule. Their ground heater heavy equipment is super durable and handy during these freezing months.

A spokesperson from the firm said, “Since winters have taken a toll, more and more contractors are choosing our ground thaw machine. We are glad to provide heavy equipment for every situation and weather. As we say, hard work should never stop!”

OEC Rentals are the most trustworthy heavy equipment rental in Pittsburgh. You can expect renowned brands like Thawzall, Wacker Neuson, and more. From seasonal needs like a ground heater or super versatile bulldozers, they deliver it all on time. So, are you looking for a ground thaw machine? Get it on rent now .

Contact Details

Address: OEC Rentals PO Box 177 300 Stop Street, Oakdale, PA 15071

Phone: (724) 693-9188 / (412) 736-2821

Fax: (724) 693-2925

Email: info@oecrentals.com