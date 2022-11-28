Third-party Logistics Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size Estimation by 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — Global Third-party Logistics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Third-party Logistics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Third-party logistics (3PL) is a service in which a company outsources its logistics and distribution operations to another company. 3PL providers typically handle a company’s warehousing, transportation, and sometimes even packaging and order fulfillment. 3PL providers are used by companies that do not have the resources or expertise to handle their own logistics operations.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in third-party logistics technology. First, there is an increasing focus on cloud-based solutions. This allows logistics providers to offer their customers more flexibility and scalability. Additionally, there is a growing trend toward the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

These technologies can help logistics providers to optimize their operations and improve customer service. Finally, there is an increasing emphasis on the need for data security. This is especially important for logistics providers who handle sensitive customer information.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the third-party logistics market are:

1. The need for efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions: Businesses are always looking for ways to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Third-party logistics providers offer cost-effective and efficient solutions that can help businesses save time and money.

2. The growth of e-commerce: The growth of e-commerce has led to an increase in the demand for third-party logistics services. E-commerce businesses need third-party logistics providers to handle their warehousing, fulfillment, and shipping needs.

3. The globalization of business: As businesses expand into new markets, they need third-party logistics providers to help them navigate the complexities of international shipping.

4. The increasing complexity of the supply chain: The supply chain has become more complex as businesses have expanded their operations. Third-party logistics providers offer the expertise and resources that businesses need to manage their supply chains effectively.

Market Segmentation

The 3PL market is segmented by mode of transportation, service type and region. By mode of transportation, the market is classified into railways, roadways, waterways, and airways. By service type, the market is divided into dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & distribution and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the 3PL market include C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, KUEHNE+NAGEL Inc., Maersk, Nippon Express, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Railroad and DSV.

