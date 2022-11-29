Praxis Business School Offers PGDM Course in Kolkata with 100% Job Assistance

Praxis Business School offers Post Graduate Diploma Course in Management in Kolkata. With its new-age specialization and industry-relevant curriculum, the institute ensures 100% job placement support. The PGDM course of this business school has AICTE approval.

Kolkata, India, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Praxis is set up with the purpose of creating resources for digital world that can bring great transformation to India’s digital industry. The leaders of this institute will be capable of embracing diversity, data and tech savvy, communicating effectively, responding promptly and skillfully and will be value-drive. The aspirants passing out from Praxis can adapt this dynamic global world.

The PGDM course of Praxis is one of the top ones and has the objective of empowering students with management perspectives, analytical ability, skills and knowledge. Therefore, the students acquire all skills and understanding required to stand high amongst the business enterprises in global market. The world of today is becoming highly digital and competitive and hence, acquiring different skills has become a necessity.

In Praxis, students learn fundamentals of business and their implication in the actual field of work. Students can think and apply analytical tools intelligently in decision-making process. This business school offers an ambiance conducive to learning and growth of individuals. Students here get the freedom of thinking, questioning, discussing, debating, absorbing and experimenting. Thus, individuals in Praxis can learn fearlessly and through practical knowledge.

Highlights of PGDM Program

  • Digital ready curriculum
  • Experimental learning mentored by faculties
  • Industry-aligned learning and training
  • Expert faculty members having strong industry exposure
  • Superb campus placement
  • Attractive scholarships

Visit https://praxis.ac.in/study-post-graduate-diploma-in-management/ for more details.

About the Business School

Praxis is a leading business school set up with the aim to create leaders for digital world. This business school has two campuses – one in Bangalore and one in Kolkata. Praxis is a Greek word meaning “to do” or the practice of technical occupation, science or art. This is what Praxis Business School endeavors to cater to its students. This institute offers a program combining science and art of theoretical learning together with practical training. This business school has set up a transparent learning ecosystem.

Contact Details

Praxis Business School

Kolkata Campus

Address: Bakrahat Road, Rasapunja,

24 Parganas South, Kolkata,

West Bengal 700104.

Phone: +91-7676-160-161 / +91-33-24980553 / +91-33-24980554

Email:admissions@praxis.ac.in

Website: www.praxis.ac.in

