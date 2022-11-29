Mobulous CEO Anil Sharma Invited In The Global Conference On Business & Technology 2022

London, UK, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Anil Sharma, the Founder & CEO of Mobulous, participated in the Global Conference on Business & Technology held in London from the 4th to the 5th of November. The conference was an excellent platform for him to connect with various industry leaders and discuss the latest trends in the including business management, software technology, artificial intelligence, big data, & cloud computing. He also got an opportunity to share his insights on the future of mobile app development and how businesses can leverage the power of mobile technology to stay ahead of the competition.

Mobulous is An Innovative And Intelligent Mobile Application Development Company.

Anil Sharma, the founder of Mobulous, recently participated in the Global Conference on Business and Technology. The conference was a huge success, with attendees from all over the world. An incredible intercultural experience, speakers connect from all over the world: United States, South Africa, India, Malaysia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, England, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, tec.

Mobulous is an innovative and intelligent Web and mobile app development company that is constantly changing the face of the industry. The company has developed some of the most popular apps today, and they are continually striving to improve its products and services.

Anil Sharma gave a presentation at the conference about the future of mobile applications. He discussed how software industry more accessible to businesses and organizations of all sizes. He also talked about some challenges developers face when creating successful apps.

The World Economic Forum organized the event, bringing together some of the most influential people in business and technology. There were over 2,000 attendees from all over the world.

Some of the topics discussed at the conference were:

-The future of work

-The role of technology in society

-The impact of AI on businesses and jobs

-The future of transportation

-The future of energy

-The future of education

Anil Sharma, was one of the attendees at the conference. He had the opportunity to network with other thought leaders and discuss some of the most pressing issues facing businesses today. He also presented how Mobulous is using technology to transform businesses.