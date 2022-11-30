Low VOC Adhesives Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031 | Key Players: Henkel & Co. KGaA, Bostik S.A., 3M Company

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — Global Low VOC Adhesives Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Low VOC Adhesives Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Low VOC adhesives are adhesives that have a lower level of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) than traditional adhesives. VOCs are chemicals that can be released into the air, and they can have negative health effects. Low VOC adhesives are made with less VOCs, and they can help to improve indoor air quality.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Low VOC Adhesives technology that are worth mentioning.

Firstly, there has been a shift towards water-based adhesives in recent years. This is due to the fact that water-based adhesives emit far fewer VOCs than their solvent-based counterparts.

Secondly, there has been an increase in the use of renewable resources in the production of low VOC adhesives. This is largely due to the fact that renewable resources are more environmentally friendly and have a lower carbon footprint than traditional petroleum-based resources.

Finally, there has been a move towards more environmentally friendly packaging options for low VOC adhesives. This includes the use of recyclable materials and packaging that is designed to be easily reused or recycled.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the low VOC adhesives market are the stringent environmental regulations regarding the Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions, the growing awareness among the consumers about the health and environmental hazards of VOCs, and the technological advancement in the formulation of low VOC adhesives.

The VOC emissions from the adhesives and sealants industry are regulated by various environmental agencies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the European Union (EU), and the Japanese Ministry of the Environment.

The rising awareness about the health and environmental hazards of VOCs has led to the preference for low VOC adhesives. The health hazards associated with VOCs include respiratory problems, skin irritation, and cancer.

The formulation of low VOC adhesives has been made possible by the technological advancement in the field of polymer science.

Market Segments

The low VOC adhesives market is segmented by chemistry, end-use, and region. By chemistry, the market is classified into polyurethane, epoxy, and others. Based on end-use, it is bifurcated into woodworking, transportation, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global low VOC adhesives market includes players such as Henkel & Co. KGaA, Bostik S.A., 3M Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, PPG Industries, Jowat AG, Illinois Tool Works Corporation, Solvay S.A., and others.

