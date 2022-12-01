New Book by Edith Tarbescu: Beyond Brooklyn

New York, NY, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Edith Tarbescu: Beyond Brooklyn: A memoir

“In Beyond Brooklyn Edith Tarbescu tells her own story, but many readers will also recognize themselves in her compelling life-scenes and mini-play scripts. The daughter of immigrant Jews, transplanted with her New York roots largely intact first to Connecticut and then to New Mexico, Tarbescu keeps sane by making witty habitats out of words. Every visitor to her constructs is in for a treat.” — Ann Z. Leventhal, author of Life-Lines, Among the Survivors and The Makings of a Nobody.

“Tarbescu takes you on an emotional and eventful journey of a woman determined to find her voice. Along the way she lends that voice to the characters in her plays. The laughter, the pain, the loss, the love. All of these voices creating the choir of life. I couldn’t put it down.” –Margaret Champagne, Actress, Standup Comic

Edith Tarbescu was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She’s the author of four children’s books, published by Clarion, Scholastic (2) and Barefoot Books, as well as a produced playwright. She studied playwriting at the Yale School of Drama where she also acted on stage. Her personal essays appeared in various newspapers and magazines including The Berkshire Eagle, The Christian Science Monitor, Newsday, The New York Times, etc. Her short story Belfast Blues was published in the July, 2019 issue of Adelaide Magazine, and her mystery One Will: Three Wives, published by Adelaide Books in January, 2021, was the winner of the New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards in the category of Best Fiction-e-Books. She is working on another short story that takes place in Dublin, Ireland titled A Secret for Uncle Teddy.

Title: Beyond Brooklyn: A memoir

Author: Edith Tarbescu

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419120

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 282 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.