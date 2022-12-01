Video Streaming Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2027

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —Video Streaming Market by Component (Solution and Services), by Solution (IPTV, Over-the-top, and Pay TV), by Streaming (Live/Linear Video Streaming and Non-Linear Video Streaming), by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise, and Hybrid), by Revenue Model (Subscription, Transactional, Advertising, and Hybrid), by End User (Consumer and Enterprise), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The video streaming market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study of the report will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the video streaming industry.

Video Streaming Industry Outlook

The video streaming market size is expected to register a 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2025. Video streaming or media streaming is video content that can be sent over the internet in compressed form and played instantly, rather than stored on the device’s hard drive. The word streaming means listening to music or watching a video in real-time instead of waiting for the video to be downloaded to the device and watching it afterward. Streaming videos are usually sent from a compressed pre-recorded video file and sent simultaneously over multiple users. Any device with internet access and applications that can uncompress content can take advantage of the video streaming services.

Video streaming is used for business operations and helps organizations modernize their day-to-day operations, such as scheduling meetings, live table conferences, and interacting with customers internally. One of the factors contributing to market growth is a growing demand among consumers for live and on-demand video content. Growing smartphone adoption to watch movies, television shows, and live sports and events foster market growth. The market is fairly competitive, with key players and emerging video streaming service providers trying to provide end-users with flexible payment models for quality content. This offers consumers various options to choose from the content available libraries.

Video Streaming Industry Dynamics

While the growth of video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is not over, we expect these services will soon reach their peak, especially in developed countries. New promotional offers such as Apple TV+ may attract new customers. Still, the general lack of willingness to pay in huge potential markets such as China would cap this segment’s growth on a global level near the forecast period. The convenience of watching video content anytime and anywhere, that mobile subscriptions & adoption of mobile-connected devices, particularly smartphones, and the growing need for original content & live streaming are some of the main factors driving the video streaming market’s growth. However, the disruptions in streaming flow, no standardization in piracy policies, and low bandwidth or reduced streaming speed are some of the major challenges that hinder the growth of the video streaming market in the coming years.

The increased disposable income, improved living standards, increased smartphone penetration, easy internet accessibility, and lifestyle changes are primarily driving the demand and penetration of users on the video streaming platform.

The subscription revenue model was the largest contributor to the global market share of video streaming in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to a rise in the number of subscriptions reported by video streaming service providers on a wide scale. Netflix, for example, had over 150 million subscribers worldwide, while Amazon Prime Video has reached 101 million in 2019. However, the advertising revenue model is expected to see the fastest growth as new market entrants primarily switch to ad-supported streaming models because of the challenge of breaking into an already crowded over-the-top space with a subscription-based revenue model that drives market development.

Impact of COVID-19 on Video Streaming Market

The report analyzes and includes a specific detailed chapter about the short-term & long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on each segment and region of the “Global Video Streaming Market” and relatable government measures with the most current standards to support the industry. It also highlights the current market landscape during COVID breakout, the virus’s impact on leading companies, the expected demand schedule, the industry’s supply chain, and other significant factors. These factors will help you identify those companies that may benefit from this pandemic, as well as those that will lose out.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the video streaming market based on components, solution, streaming, deployment, revenue model, and end user.

Based on components, the video streaming market is segmented into-

Solution

Services

Based on solution, the video streaming market is segmented into-

IPTV

Over-the-top

Pay-TV

Based on streaming, the video streaming market is segmented into-

Live/Linear Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming

Based on deployment, the video streaming market is segmented into-

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

Based on the revenue model, the video streaming market is segmented into-

Subscription

Transactional

Advertising

Based on end user, the video streaming market is segmented into-

Consumer

Enterprise

Others

Video Streaming Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the video streaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America posted the largest market value in 2019 in the global video streaming market, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. In recent years, North America has witnessed important adoption of video streaming, and the wide presence in the US of key market players such as Netflix Inc., Amazon Web Services, Apple Inc., Hulu, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation has driven video street growth.

The Over-the-top (OTT) solution has transformed the way in which viewers in the Asia Pacific region consume content. Using video streaming for advanced marketing techniques, incumbent telecommunications providers and multichannel operators in this region have also proactively pursued business innovation and advances. With the fastest growing broadband internet population, Southeast Asian operators have expanded the opportunities for monetization by offering multichannel video streaming services along with fixed-mobile packages. These service provider-led initiatives contribute to the growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Video Streaming Market Key Competitors Includes –

The leading manufacturers of Video Streaming in the global market include Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Baidu Inc., and Comcast Corporation.

Other Video Streaming manufacturers include Hulu, LLC., Ustream Inc., Kaltura, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Brightcove Inc., IBM, Brightcove, Qumu, Panopto, Haivision, VBrick, Wowza, SproutVideo, Vimeo, Dacast, Sonic Foundry, MediaPlatform, and Agile content.

In January 2019, Disney owned Hulu, added 8 million subscribers, and now has over 25 million subscribers in the US for its live TV services and on-demand (SVOD) streaming.

In January 2016, IBM Corporation purchased Upstream, a cloud-based video streaming service provider. With this acquisition, IBM is expanding its video streaming portfolio by introducing new products for cloud video services.

In February 2017, Google migrated its Anvato services to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) architecture. This offers new distribution and storage solutions for Anvato ‘s clients, end-to-end video production, video-on-demand editing, and other services for all connected devices.

The video streaming market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

Video Streaming Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Video Streaming Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Video Streaming Market: Target Audience