District Cooling Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

District cooling is a method of providing air conditioning and refrigeration to a large area by centrally chilling water and circulating it through a network of insulated pipes to individual buildings. The chilled water is used to cool the air in the buildings, and the excess heat is rejected back to the central plant.

Key Trends

The key trends in District Cooling technology are:

1. Increased Efficiency: Newer district cooling systems are designed to be more efficient than ever before. This means that they can provide cooling for a larger area with less energy.

2. Renewable Energy: Some district cooling systems are now using renewable energy sources, such as solar power, to offset their energy use.

3. Improved Infrastructure: Newer district cooling systems are often built with improved infrastructure, such as underground piping, to reduce the risk of leaks and other problems.

4. Better Regulation: In many jurisdictions, district cooling systems are now subject to better regulation and oversight. This helps to ensure that they are operated safely and efficiently.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the District Cooling market are:

1) The increasing awareness of the benefits of district cooling, such as energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

2) The need to meet the cooling needs of large buildings and complexes, such as office towers, shopping malls, and hospitals.

3) The rising cost of energy, which makes district cooling a more cost-effective option.

4) The increasing number of district cooling projects being developed in countries with hot climates, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Market Segmentation

The district cooling market is segmented by production technique, application and region. By production technique, the market is classified into free cooling, absorption cooling and electric chillers. By application, the market is divided into commercial, residential and industrial. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in district cooling market are Engie, EMPOWER, ADC Energy Systems LLC, Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd, Logstor A/S,Alfa Laval AB, Fortum Oyj, Vattenfall AB, Shinryo Corporation, and Singapore Power (SP) Group.

