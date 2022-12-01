EV Cables Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global EV Cables Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on EV Cables Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

EV cables are electric vehicle charging cables that are used to connect an EV charger to an electric vehicle. EV cables come in a variety of lengths and amperages and are typically made of copper or aluminum. Most EV cables are rated for either Level 1 or Level 2 charging, with Level 2 being the faster of the two.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in EV cables technology include the development of thinner and more flexible cables, the use of new materials such as graphene, and the incorporation of smart features such as sensors and data-logging capabilities.

Thinner and more flexible cables are being developed to allow for easier routing and installation, as well as to reduce weight.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the EV cables market are the growing demand for electric vehicles and the need to develop infrastructure for charging these vehicles.

The other drivers include the government policies and incentives to promote electric vehicles, the rise in environmental concerns, and the decrease in the cost of batteries.

Market Segments

The EV cables market is segmented by shape, application, power supply, and region. By shape, the market is classified into straight, and coiled. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into private charging, and public charging. Based on power supply, it is divided into AC charging, and DC charging. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global EV cables market include players such as AG Electrical Technology Co, Aptiv Plc, Besen International Group, Brugg Group, Chengdu Khons Technology Co Ltd, Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG, Dyden Corporation, EV Cables UK, Guangdong OMG Transmitting Technology Co Ltd, Leoni AG, and others.

