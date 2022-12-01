Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 | Key Players: Infosys Limited, Sonitor Technologies, Inc., Allscripts

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions (HCMS) is a set of tools and processes that help hospitals manage their capacity and resources more effectively. The goal of HCMS is to help hospitals optimize patient care while reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in hospital capacity management solutions technology. One is the trend toward using more data to inform decision-making. This includes using data from sources such as electronic health records, financial data, and patient surveys.

Another trend is the use of predictive analytics to identify when and where capacity issues are likely to occur. This information can be used to proactively address potential problems.

Additionally, there is a trend toward using technology to automate tasks such as scheduling, bed management, and discharge planning. This can free up staff time for other tasks and improve efficiency.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of hospital capacity management solutions market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing demand for healthcare services. With the aging population and the rise in chronic diseases, there is a growing need for hospital beds and other healthcare services.

Another key driver is the rising cost of healthcare. Hospitals are under pressure to control costs, and capacity management solutions can help them to do so.

Additionally, government initiatives to improve the quality of healthcare and reduce hospital readmissions are also driving the market.

Market Segmentation

The hospital capacity management solutions market is segmented by application, delivery type and region. By application, the market is classified into stand-alone solutions and integrated solutions. By delivery type, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud based .By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the hospital capacity management solutions market are Infosys Limited, Sonitor Technologies, Inc., Allscripts, Care Logistics LLC., McKesson Corporation, Central Logic, Stanley Healthcare, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and Epic Systems Corporation.

