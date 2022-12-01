Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) XX% from 2021 to 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An Intelligent Virtual Assistant is a computer program that can understand and respond to human queries in natural language. It can perform tasks such as scheduling appointments, sending emails, and providing customer support.

Virtual assistants are becoming increasingly popular as they can provide a more natural and efficient way to interact with computer systems. They can help reduce the number of steps required to complete a task, and they can provide a more human-like experience that can improve customer satisfaction.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in Intelligent Virtual Assistant technology:

1. Increased accuracy and personalization: Virtual assistants are becoming more accurate and personalized in their responses, thanks to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP). This means that they can better understand the user’s needs and provide more relevant and helpful answers.

2. Increased integration with other services: Virtual assistants are increasingly being integrated with other services, such as email, calendar, and task management. This allows them to provide a more seamless experience and help users get more done.

3. Increased use of voice: Voice is becoming an increasingly important input method for virtual assistants. This is thanks to the popularity of voice-activated assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

4. Increased use of bots: Bots are increasingly being used to provide a more human-like interaction with virtual assistants. This allows users to ask questions or give commands in a more natural way.

Key Drivers

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) is a technology that enables human-like interactions with digital devices. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to understand and respond to user queries in a human-like manner.

The key drivers of the IVA market are the increasing adoption of AI and NLP technologies, the rising demand for personalization, and the need for 24/7 customer support. IVAs are being increasingly used by businesses to offer personalized customer experiences and to provide 24/7 customer support. Additionally, IVAs help businesses to automate repetitive tasks, thus reducing the overall operational cost.

The major restraints of the IVA market are the lack of awareness about IVAs, the high cost of deployment, and the need for high internet speed. Additionally, the data privacy and security concerns are also hindering the market growth.

Market Segments

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, industry vertical, and region. Depending on product, the market is bifurcated into chatbots and smart speakers. On the basis of technology, it is classified into text-to-speech, speech recognition, and text based. By industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, defense and government, retail, healthcare, travelling and hospitality and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market report includes players such as Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions, EGain , International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

