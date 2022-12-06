New Book by David Dephy & Joshua Corwin: A Double Meaning: Poems

New York, NY, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by David Dephy & Joshua Corwin: A Double Meaning: Poems

“These poems are filled with life—not just any life, but deeply energetic, optimistic and determined energy. Reading through these pages has been the most vivifying experience I’ve had in a long time.” —DW Gibson, New York Times Award-Winning American Writer & Journalist, Director of Art OMI Ledig House the Writers’ Residency in New York

“These poems are stardust, an extended breath. A lyric meditation on the miracle of self-inside the ongoing greater miracle of unanswered questions flickering behind the poet’s eye. A beautiful collaboration and balm for pandemic spirits.”—S.A. Griffin, An American Poet, Publisher, Co-Editor of The Outlaw Bible of American Poetry

“David Dephy and Joshua Corwin’s A Double Meaning is raucous, adventurous, salt-wet, and stinging! These poems aren’t afraid to tackle the big questions, rooting them in the body. We find the restless mariner within ourselves in the garden, at the kitchen stove. There is longing, heartbreak, homesickness, a roiling in the mind, ships at sea. The yearning is unceasing – but how beautiful, to yearn so strong, to keen toward an ideal as tangible as “home.”-Brian Sonia-Wallace, An American Award-winning Poet

“A Double Meaning is an ambitious collaborative work by two outstanding poets Joshua Corwin and David Dephy whose contributions are complementary and synergistic. The poets deploy new tropes with their allegory, expressing truths and generalizations about human existence with their symbolic fictional figure and his adventures. “-Richard Modiano, Director Emeritus Beyond Baroque Foundation

“…It is a deep exposition of beautiful emotions such as love, hope, strength, and its various manifestations. David and Joshua’s collaboration carves out the divine aspect of nature and its elements beautifully. It’s a marvelous and riveting collection of collaborative poems depicting the personal struggles weaved with constant trials and tribulations in our lives. David’s simple yet profound words coupled with the deeply introspective and meditative words of Joshua Corwin have birthed this beautiful collection of poems; which will be savored by the poetry readers for years to come. A book I highly recommend adding to your collection. “-Megha Sood, An American/Indian Award-wining Poet

“Poetry can ask myriad questions. One of the most basic: What does it mean to be alive in the world? With a book aptly titled A Double Meaning, we also need to ask how do we come alive to this world? Wisely, David Dephy and Joshua Corwin don’t essay a single answer. Instead, they offer hints and suggestion…Can A Double Meaning help us come alive to this world? It comes rewardingly dose: “Let go, memories and premonition,” it advises. Closer still, “salvation / isn’t a cage … Our home is present/ beyond / all routes ” Clearly, A Double Meaning will reward our attention.” -Aaron Fischer, An American Award-winning Poet

David Dephy — A Georgian/American award-winning poet and novelist. The founder of Poetry Orchestra. He is named as Literature Luminary by Bowery Poetry, Stellar Poet by Voices of Poetry, Incomparable Poet by Statorec, Brilliant Grace by Headline Poetry & Press and Unique Poetic Voice by Cultural Daily.

Joshua Corwin is a neurodiverse, award-winning poet and author of Becoming Vulnerable about his experience with autism, sobriety and spirituality. He taught poetry at The Miracle Project, an autism nonprofit located in Beverly Hills, CA. Currently, he is enrolled in the MA Counseling Psychology program at Pacifica Graduate Institute, and lives in Los Angeles.

Title: A Double Meaning: Poems

Author: David Dephy & Joshua Corwin

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419205

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 86 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.